A total of 31 new COVID-19 reported in Racine County Tuesday, 13 more deaths across state
RACINE COUNTY — A total of 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Racine County on Tuesday. 

As of late Tuesday afternoon, 556 confirmed cases had been reported in Racine County, with 130 probable cases.

No new deaths in Racine County were reported Tuesday, leaving the total at 15.

The recent increase in confirmed cases is due in part to an increase in testing.

The state reported 13 new deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 353 deaths statewide attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health Services.

The highest daily total so far has been 19, which has happened twice: on April 4 and April 29.

A total of 3,830 test results were report on Tuesday across the state, with 330 coming back positive. That makes for 8.6% of the tests that day, marking a 3-day decline in the percentage of positive tests. 

There have been 92,533 total tests given in the state, and 8,566 of them, or 9.3% have been positive.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 571 confirmed cases in Kenosha County and 14 deaths; 212 in Walworth County and 8 deaths reported; 368 in Waukesha County and a total of 20 deaths; and 3,353 cases in Milwaukee County.

There have been 201 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.

