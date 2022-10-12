BURLINGTON — A tornado might have touched down in Burlington Wednesday afternoon during a brief but powerful storm front that created approximately half-a-dozen twisters in Racine, Waukesha and Walworth counties.

The National Weather Service announced at 12:15 p.m. that a tornado was sighted “just northwest of Burlington,” but an NWS meteorologist told a reporter the tornado was unconfirmed.

One tornado was confirmed on radar north of Mount Pleasant, according to the Racine County Office of Emergency Management.

A Racine County dispatcher said that the dispatch center received no 911 calls related to the storm.

Tornado warnings covered southeastern Wisconsin throughout the first hour of Wednesday afternoon, but storm damage appeared relatively minimal.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 2,440 We Energies customers were affected by 100 outages from Green Bay down to Kenosha, with fewer than 10 customers affected in Racine County.