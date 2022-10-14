A tornado did form near Burlington Wednesday

BURLINGTON — Four category zero tornadoes, including one near Burlington, were confirmed in southeastern Wisconsin, following Wednesday's brief but powerful afternoon storm.
"All were short-lived with winds between 65 and 75 mph," the National Weather Service said.
The tornado in Burlington existed for approximately four miles, had a maximum width of 75 feet and had estimated peak winds of 65 mph at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. It moved from east of Hoosier Creek to the southwest of the City of Burlington. It was not north of Burlington, as was previously reported.
Damage was minimal across Racine County during the storm, beyond a few trees being blown down and up to slightly more than 2,000 We Energies customers temporarily losing power.
Tornadoes are measured on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale and given categories from zero to five, with only those achieving a score of two or more being considered a "significant" tornado. The categories of the scale, generally, are as follows:
EF0: Winds of 40-72 mph, damage will likely be light.
EF1: 73-112 mph with moderate damage, such as mobile homes potentially being damage and large trees being snapped or uprooted.
EF2: Winds up to 157 mph with damage typically to include roofs torn from frame houses.
EF3: Winds up to 206 mph, damage likely to be severe with walls potentially torn from "well-constructed houses" and heavy cars being thrown.
EF4: Winds up to 260 mph causing devastating damage including "structures with weak foundation (being) blown some distance" and "large missiles generated."
EF5: Violent winds exceeding 260 mph with "strong frame houses lifted off foundations, carried considerable distances, and disintegrated." According to Arizona State University, the highest wind speed ever recorded in a tornado was likely 302 mph (and possibly as high as 324 mph) near Oklahoma City on May 3, 1999; that storm destroyed around 10,000 residences and caused an estimated $1 billion in damage.
The other three confirmed tornadoes in the region Wednesday were near Nashotah, West Allis and Lake Geneva, each of which were EF0.
**Tornado Survey Information**
4 EF-0 tornadoes have been confirmed with yesterday's storms. They occurred near Nashotah, West Allis, Lake Geneva, and Burlington. All were short-lived with winds between 65 and 75 MPH. See the associated images for more details. pic.twitter.com/LWEIXhVnuf
A boy looks at a boat in the front yard of a home in Wheatland, Wis.,Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008, after the neighborhood was hit by a tornado Monday. The Kenosha County sheriff says it's a miracle no one was seriously injured when a rare series of January tornadoes ripped through southeastern Wisconsin and left demolished houses in its wake. (AP Photo/Journal Times, Gregory Shaver)
Damage caused by a tornado is seen in the subdivision south of Hwy. 50 and west of Hwy. O in Wheatland. Wisconsin, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008. A rare January outbreak of tornadoes raked the Midwest on Monday, flattening houses in several states. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Brian Passino)
Katie Verzal helps gather belongings at a neighbors house Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008, after their home in Wheatland, Wis., was leveled by a tornado. The Kenosha County sheriff says it's a miracle no one was seriously injured when a rare series of January tornadoes ripped through southeastern Wisconsin and left demolished houses in its wake. (AP Photo/Journal Times, Gregory Shaver)
Chris and Dave Borre look over the remains of their home from their front yard Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008, after a rare series of January tornadoes ripped through the area on Monday , in Wheatland, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
A board slices into the side of Bob Rynkiewicz's home in the Town of Wheatland, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008, after a tornado hit his neighborhood Monday. The Kenosha County sheriff says it's a miracle no one was seriously injured when a rare series of January tornadoes ripped through southeastern Wisconsin and left demolished houses in its wake. (AP Photo/Journal Times, Gregory Shaver)
Subzero temperatures in Wisconsin this week contrasted sharply with record warmth that spawned a rare January tornado in Kenosha County six years ago, Jan. 8, 2008.
