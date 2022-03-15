A third district attorney declines to file charges against state elections commissioners

GREEN LAKE COUNTY — A third district attorney has declined to file charges against Wisconsin elections commissioners after Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling requested prosecution.

"I do not believe there is sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that a crime was committed," Green Lake County DA Gerise LaSpisa, appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, said in a statement first reported by WisPolitics.com.

Marge Bostelmann, a Republican appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, lives in Green Lake County.

Schmaling, following an investigation led by RCSO Lt. Michael Luell, called for five of WEC's six commissioners to face criminal charges for waiving laws related to absentee voting in nursing homes during the 2020 elections.

In February, Racine County DA Tricia Hanson declined to press charges, saying that she did not have the jurisdiction to charge the commissioners, since none of their actions occurred in Racine County.

Last week, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office announced it would not be issuing charges against the two WEC commissioners, both Democrats, who live in Milwaukee County.

The Milwaukee DA’s decision, as the RCSO put it, found “that ... the words ‘shall’ and ‘not’ are not mandatory and/or controlling in the interpretation of the statute (regarding election law), but merely 'directory and not

mandatory.' "

The district attorneys of Sheboygan and St. Croix counties have yet to announce decisions.

A letter from a Milwaukee assistant district attorney said that, upon reviewing RCSO's investigation and the relevant state laws, “it … seems clear that, in providing guidance regarding SVDs (Special Voting Deputies), the WEC was exercising a discretionary power of office, as the WEC is statutorily authorized to provide guidance and advisory opinions in the administration of elections."

The letter continued: “It must be noted that the overarching purpose of the election laws is to give effect to the will of the electors.”

Upon the announcement that the Milwaukee DA would not be filing charges, one of the commissioners who lives in Milwaukee County, Democrat Mark L. Thomson, tweeted: "Allowing seniors to vote is not a crime."

Bostelmann, who voted to waive the use of SVDs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the former clerk of Green Lake County. In November 2021, Green Lake County Republicans denounced Bostelmann and the WEC.

Green Lake County is located in south-central Wisconsin, about 40 miles north of Madison, 90 miles northwest of Racine and 30 miles east of Wisconsin Dells.

Schmaling, Luell and others — including Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the taxpayer-funded investigation of the 2020 election — have alleged that some of the nursing home residents who voted in the 2020 election were "abused" and "taken advantage of" by staffs of the facilities they lived in.

Typically, nursing home staff are not allowed to serve as SVDs and assist their residents in filling out absentee ballots. The WEC said the statutes related to SVDs not be enforced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that SVDs would likely not be allowed to enter nursing homes but that those who lived in nursing homes should still have the ability to vote by mail.

