A tale of two tourism industries, pre- and post-COVID

RACINE COUNTY — To borrow from the opening line of Charles Dickens’ epic 1859 historical novel “A Tale of Two Cities,” it is paradoxically “the best of times” and “the worst of times” for the nation’s $2.6 trillion tourism industry heading into the U.S. Travel Association’s May 3-9 observance of National Travel and Tourism Week.
Even as the Wisconsin Department of Tourism released positive data on Monday regarding the 2019 economic impact of tourism on the state’s economy, the tourism industry in Racine County and across the state is reeling from the deleterious impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the state’s once burgeoning travel industry to a virtual standstill.
Conceded Craig J. Trost, the state Department of Tourism communications director in announcing 2019 tourism figures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, “We’re releasing these at a very difficult time. This is not a normal year where we would release the numbers and celebrate. We release these numbers knowing we’re facing a recovery.”
2019 a “banner year”
On May 4, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism announced that tourism’s impact on the state’s economy reached $22.2 billion in 2019, with visitor trips topping 113.2 million. Statewide, tourism supported 202,217 full- and part-time jobs last year – one out of every 18 jobs. For every $1 spent on tourism promotion, Wisconsin garnered $8 in tax revenue and $95 in visitor spending.
“Travel plays a critical role in Wisconsin’s economic prosperity,” said state Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney. “We know that 2020 will not look like 2019. But the good news is that on the heels of a record year for Wisconsin travel and tourism, the state has shown itself to be an increasingly sought-after destination.”
In the just-released report, Racine County’s tourism industry fared well in 2019 according to Dave Blank, president/CEO of Real Racine, Racine County’s travel and convention marketing organization.
“Tourism is a big piece of our economy,” Blank said, noting the report painted a picture of a “very healthy” tourism industry in Racine County heading into the COVID-19 pandemic. ”Out of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, we were fourteenth in tourism impact, with visitor spending of $260.6 million – a 4.32 percent increase, a healthy gain. We’re very happy with that. It’s a lot of money … There are hundreds of thousands of people passing through Racine County every day. Our goal at Real Racine is to make them spend more than … eleven minutes in the county.”
According to the Department of Tourism, 4,188 Racine County residents were employed in the tourism industry in 2019, up 2.4 percent from the previous year.
Observed Trost of Racine County’s tourism data, “When you look at the data for Racine County all across the board you see increase, increase, increase, increase, increase … What’s not to love? 2019 was a banner year for us and it looks like Racine’s numbers show it was also a banner year for Racine County.”
Challenging times
While Racine County’s 2019 tourism figures are encouraging, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have an outsize impact on the county’s tourism business in 2020 and possibly beyond.
“It was like a switch got flipped overnight,” Blank recalled. “This really decimated the tourism industry.”
But while things are admittedly bleak for the tourism industry now, he remains hopeful for a turnaround.
“I’m optimistic about the prospects,” Blank said. “We’re in a fantastic position to attract folks. I think people will come out and they’ll be in Racine County the first chance they get … The hope is they’ll come for the beach, they’ll come for the attractions, they’ll go shopping, they’ll go eat at our restaurants, maybe hit one of the bars, stay overnight at one of fine hotels and it’ll be just like the old days. I hope that our residents are ready to receive the tourists, treat them well and lighten their pockets a bit, because this is all economic impact.”
