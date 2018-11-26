When Maine state Sen. Roger Katz went to Denver to meet with Colorado state officials to learn about the impact that the legalization of marijuana had on its state, he walked down the street in Denver and saw three guys smoking joints.
“I’m thinking to myself, ‘Is this really what we want to have happen in Maine?’ ” said Katz, a Republican who is the co-chairman of Maine’s legislative committee on marijuana legalization implementation.
After the trip he flew back to Maine, and was walking in downtown Portland.
“I fly back to Portland, and I see three guys on the corner smoking a joint,” he said. “This is before legalization. For me, the issue is, if it’s going to be legal, then let’s do it in a way so that people who are getting it know that it’s safe … and that we appropriately tax it.”
Katz’s wish was granted. The Maine Marijuana Legalization Measure, also known as Question 1, passed narrowly in November 2016. Just 50.26 percent of Maine’s voters supported the measure, which legalized recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21. However, it was just last summer that the state passed marijuana legalization legislation, as Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a staunch opponent of legalization, vetoed an earlier piece of legislation.
As part of a two-part series, The Journal Times is looking at two U.S. cities of similar size to Racine where recreational marijuana use has been legalized and what effect it has had on the community. On Sunday The Journal Times featured Medford, Oreg. Today we take readers to Portland, Maine.
The legislation in Maine allows cities and counties to have a say about growing operations, but the state will still have to consider specifics such as inspection and the licensing of commercial growing facilities and retail sellers. However, previous legislation does allow citizens at least 21 years old to grow six mature plants and possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana.
Go-slow approach
“It’s been a long process and it continues to be a long process,” said Katz, who added that retail sales might not start until late 2019.
It is because of this that the direct impact on Portland has yet to be seen. At 67,000 citizens, Portland is the most populous city in Maine. It is 100 miles north of Boston and offers views of the Atlantic Ocean.
The City of Portland has been working internally to get prepared for the state’s upcoming rules. They envision zoning and licensing/registration issues to be decided at the city level. This is something that the city manager, mayor and City Council of Portland are working on together.
“We are kind of taking a go-slow approach, and I’m OK with that,” said Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling. “We have to regulate it much better than we have done with alcohol and cigarettes. I think we have to be very careful about how we allow it.”
A spokesperson for City Manager Jon Jennings said he agrees that the city needs to take its time and be thoughtful and “consider all impacts.”
However, the city will not be allowed to tax the retail sale of marijuana, as the state doesn’t have a history of allowing a local-option sales tax. A 20 percent state sales tax on the item would put Maine level with Oregon as having the lowest retail sales tax of the item in the U.S.
Although this is upsetting to Mayor Strimling, who would like to see a local sales tax, Katz did say that cities have a “tremendous amount of power” when it comes to choosing how to enforce marijuana laws. Portland could decide to say it wants no commercial activity at all, including production or sales of the product.
“We opted to be fairly conservative on how we rolled this out,” said Katz.
The state is in the process of hiring a consultant to translate the legislation that was passed last summer into regulations that would set up a licensing process for retail shops, growers, manufacturers and testing labs. The state will need to approve these regulations by April, meaning it could be close to the end of 2019 until a single license is approved.
The patience the state and city are showing on the matter is upsetting to some, however, as there are currently no licensed recreational marijuana shops open in Portland, or anywhere else across the state, leading some to go to nearby Massachusetts, which has begun to issue marijuana retail licenses.
Medical marijuana
The Wellness Connection of Maine is a medical marijuana dispensary with a location in Portland. It serves more than 6,000 people across the state and is currently the largest cannabis provider in Maine. There are more than 3,000 licensed medical marijuana caregivers across the state.
WCM offers more than 150 products, including medicated edibles, cooking products and vapes. Maine has allowed the prescribing and limited possession of medical marijuana since 1999. Patricia Rosi, the CEO of WCM, says she has heard a number of myths and misconceptions about marijuana since she started working in the industry.
“A lot of folks think it’s a dark cave and there’s a lot of smoke and we’re all wearing tie-dye T-shirts, but we’re quite the opposite,” she said. “We choose real estate in downtown and main street areas with a preference for large and bright spaces and reclaiming old building.”
Since 2011, WCM has been advocating for recreational legalization across the state. Rosi is starting to lose patience in the process.
“It’s been a very long process, and at times it’s very frustrating. There’s been a lot of confusion over the last two years,” Rosi said. “It’s very challenging to keep up with all the nuisances and variations because basically everyone is doing it very different.”
But remaining patient is something that continues to be important to Mayor Strimling.
“We will learn a lot more when we start issuing permits, but I think the slow approach is the way to go,” the mayor said.
