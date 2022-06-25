A surge in demand at food banks could be coming when extended FoodShare benefits expire

RACINE — With grocery costs inflating, food banks in some neighboring communities have reported a recent increase in demand. That hasn’t been reported in Racine County, but a surge could be on the horizon.

Dan Taivalkoski, executive director at Racine County Food Bank, said Tuesday that he is more concerned about a likely surge in demand that he predicts will happen at summer’s end.

Due to the persisting effects of COVID-19, FoodShare (a.k.a. food stamps) benefits were expanded and extended through the summer — amid COVID, everyone benefiting from food stamps are receiving a 15% increase in buying power. But extended food benefits are to come to an end on Sept. 30.

“Resources (in the food bank currently) are still available and flowing through for the time being,” Taivalkoski said, “which has kept numbers down.” For many local families though, Taivalkoski worries that there is now an embedded expectation that they will continue to get all the food that they need through.

They could be in for an unpleasant surprise Oct. 1 if the government doesn’t do a better job of letting them know that extended benefits are due to end, or if the additional benefits aren’t extended.

“As summer comes to an end and the government turns the faucet off on some of these resources for clients, there is a concern that we will see a major surge in demand,” Taivalkoski said.

In Kenosha County, Grace Lutheran Church’s food pantry reported a 23% increase in families seeking food in the past month and a half, which the pantry’s operators credited to rising food prices at grocery stores. Food inflation has been accelerating for a year, including at a rate of 10.1% in May, Trading Economics reported.

According to the international U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, “Supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and increased consumer demand for food drastically raised food prices across the globe — increasing the severity of food insecurity for the 811 million people around the world who go to bed hungry every night. The war in Ukraine has disrupted almost a third of the world’s wheat market, worsening a food security crisis already exacerbated by COVID-19.”

The Racine County Food Bank is located at 2000 DeKoven Ave, Unit No. 2. Food donations can be dropped off there from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Visit racinecountyfoodbank.org for more information, or call 262-632-2307.

Reporting from Holly Gilvary of Lee Newspapers is included of this article.

