A story of kindness in Racine this week

She didn’t even know her grandfather had been awarded with a Purple Heart, following an instance where his group was attacked and he was the lone survivor. He survived a night hiding underneath the warm motor of a truck and “came back from the war horribly frostbitten,” Gordon said.

Love for veterans

“Love for veterans is deeply in my roots,” she said, explaining why she felt the need to return to SapSap when she heard about the fundraiser for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

“Everyone needed to see her act of kindness,” Hanesakda thought to himself. He posted on SapSap’s Facebook, trying to find the person who had given their sandwich to a man in need.

Gordon messaged the page, not to get attention for herself but hoping that increasing attention to a small good deed could inspire others to do the same.

“I want this story to be about the veterans and spreading kindness,” she told The Journal Times.

In gratitude, Hanesakda made a Facebook post honoring Gordon, saying “She will be getting free chicken sandwiches for life!”