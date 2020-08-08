A story of kindness in Racine this week

RACINE — A small story of kindness and appreciation that happened in Racine this week has netted a lot of attention online, even though no one did it for the attention.
A middle-aged man, wearing a Woodstock-esque bandanna face covering, stood outside Emma Gordon’s car on Tuesday. He seemed confused, so Gordon rolled down her window.
“He was kind of looking around not really sure what was going on,” Gordon recalled.
They were in the parking lot behind The Branch at 1501, the Uptown event space that hosts a restaurant pop-up almost every week during which a couple local chefs have been able to run small-scale eateries without the costs or hassles of a full restaurant.
On Tuesday through Thursday this past week, SapSap, a Laotian pop-up eatery run by Sturtevant resident/Laotian immigrant Alex Hanesakda, donated a portion of every meal’s proceeds to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin — the nonprofit that runs The Veteran Village, a neighborhood of tiny homes with community supports for homeless veterans at 1624 Yout St.
Neither Gordon nor Hanesakda ever caught the name of the man who Gordon spoke to, but they both said it appeared he was one of the homeless vets that SapSap and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin are trying to help.
The man told Gordon he had seen a TV news story how SapSap was supporting veterans this week. But when he showed up on Tuesday, he didn’t know how to order. Gordon told him “It’s online and phone orders only.” That’s how SapSap, and a lot of other pop-ups, run their transactions. It’s paperless and allows for greater mobility with the restaurant. Hearing that, the man replied: “Well that makes it really hard for homeless vets.”
Right then, Gordon’s food — a sandwich and egg rolls she’d ordered previously — was delivered.
A simple act
She gave her sandwich to the man. Then she left.
A SapSap employee saw what was going on, but by the time Hanesakda made it outside to talk to the man, he had apparently walked off — vanished with his sandwich.
When Hanesakda realized what had happened, Gordon was already gone too. He never got to acknowledge her good deed.
The moment stuck with Hanesakda. His dad was a vet, having fought alongside U.S. soldiers in Laos before. He suffered from PTSD.
Gordon’s grandfather — Racine native Thomas Fleury — enlisted in the Marines at 17 and saw combat in the Korean War. But he kept the things he witnessed buried deep. He never shared anything until the final months of his life. He passed in 2015, but not until after sharing “amazing lessons of trial and trauma and guilt and pride” with his family, Gordon recalled.
She didn’t even know her grandfather had been awarded with a Purple Heart, following an instance where his group was attacked and he was the lone survivor. He survived a night hiding underneath the warm motor of a truck and “came back from the war horribly frostbitten,” Gordon said.
Love for veterans
“Love for veterans is deeply in my roots,” she said, explaining why she felt the need to return to SapSap when she heard about the fundraiser for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
“Everyone needed to see her act of kindness,” Hanesakda thought to himself. He posted on SapSap’s Facebook, trying to find the person who had given their sandwich to a man in need.
Gordon messaged the page, not to get attention for herself but hoping that increasing attention to a small good deed could inspire others to do the same.
“I want this story to be about the veterans and spreading kindness,” she told The Journal Times.
In gratitude, Hanesakda made a Facebook post honoring Gordon, saying “She will be getting free chicken sandwiches for life!”
In a Facebook comment on a SapSap post, after her generosity was outed, Gordon wrote “This small moment in my life has become such a beautiful story and will always be so special to me. I hope someday to enjoy a lunch with the veteran who crossed into my life for a reason. And I hope what this encourages is more kindness and love.”
It’s moments like this that are necessary to keep the community’s attention on the needs of veterans who are struggling, according to Fiona Murphy, director of development for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
“Because we are 100% community funded,” Murphy said, “everything that happens in our village is a testament to the wonderful businesses and people of Racine.”
