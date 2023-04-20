Baseball takes practice, and Cylis Gronert, 8, is getting a good workout with help from his father, James Gronert. The father-son pair hit the playing field after school Tuesday to work on Cylis’ batting skills. With his father pitching from the mound, Cylis took his cuts and made contact several times during the workout. The second-grader at Cooper Elementary School plays for the Tigers in Burlington Little League this year.
Scott Williams
Reporter
