With photos: The parade still goes on; modified version of Rochester Memorial Day event continued

Steil reminded the crowd that even though things are different this year, it’s important to still observe Memorial Day the same way as always: by remembering.

“Although Memorial Day and Rochester may look a little different than those in the past, it’s still the day where we reflect and honor our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country,” Steil said. “Memorial Day is a special day in Rochester, Racine County and in Wisconsin.”

He reminded the audience that since the birth of the nation in 1776, Americans have persevered through tough times. This holiday is meant to remember the sacrifice, bravery and patriotism of Americans who lost their lives defending the nation.

“Our service members set forward because of their love for America, their love for their family, their love for their fellow countrymen and their love for the ideas that America stands for,” Steil said. “From the battlefields in Europe to the jungles of Asia, to the sands of the Middle East. We know freedom is not free.”