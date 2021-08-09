A sister's love: Passion for photography keeps siblings connected after tragedy

“I’m sure she was smiling down and guiding Linda to provide some inspiration,” Steilein said. “She was there in spirit.”

Throughout the county fair, a special display inside the exhibition hall honored Peterson with several pictures of her, as well as other remembrances, including a garment in her favorite lime green color.

Peterson, a teacher at Raymond Elementary School, had devoted more than 10 years to organizing the county fair exhibition, which attracts about 150 photographers each year.

Always an artistic person, Peterson had long ago taken up photography as a hobby. She invested in an expensive Canon-brand camera. In addition to overseeing the county fair exhibition, she entered her own photos and won many awards.

“That was just her passion,” Hyde said. “She loved doing it.”

After Peterson’s death in April, family members decided to honor her memory by entering their own photos at this year’s county fair. They chose the “food” category, because Peterson had often grumbled that too few photographers entered that category.

Hyde won first place in food photos, and her younger brother, Jeff Peterson, won third place.