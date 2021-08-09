A sister's love: Passion for photography keeps siblings connected after tragedy

RAYMOND — At this year’s Racine County Fair, Linda Hyde won a blue ribbon for something bigger than baked goods from the kitchen or vegetables from the garden.
The Raymond woman delivered a winning county fair entry by connecting in a special way with her late sister.
Her sister, Jill Peterson, was a photography buff who organized the open photo exhibition every year at the county fair. Peterson died in April at age 54 just a few weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.
As a tribute, Hyde used her fallen sister’s camera and — despite having no experience in photography — took first place in a county fair photo competition.
“I was doing it for her, because she could no longer do it,” Hyde said. “I felt like I had to honor Jill.”
The emotional moment July 29 touched those who knew Peterson and who felt her absence in the place she loved — the photography exhibition hall on the county fairgrounds.
Carol Steilein, the county fair’s superintendent of open class competition, said it was a moving experience.
To see Hyde using her sister’s camera and excelling in the same way that her sister had, Steilein said, it was difficult not to feel Peterson’s presence in the room.
“I’m sure she was smiling down and guiding Linda to provide some inspiration,” Steilein said. “She was there in spirit.”
Throughout the county fair, a special display inside the exhibition hall honored Peterson with several pictures of her, as well as other remembrances, including a garment in her favorite lime green color.
Peterson, a teacher at Raymond Elementary School, had devoted more than 10 years to organizing the county fair exhibition, which attracts about 150 photographers each year.
Always an artistic person, Peterson had long ago taken up photography as a hobby. She invested in an expensive Canon-brand camera. In addition to overseeing the county fair exhibition, she entered her own photos and won many awards.
“That was just her passion,” Hyde said. “She loved doing it.”
After Peterson’s death in April, family members decided to honor her memory by entering their own photos at this year’s county fair. They chose the “food” category, because Peterson had often grumbled that too few photographers entered that category.
Hyde won first place in food photos, and her younger brother, Jeff Peterson, won third place.
Jeff, the youngest of the three siblings, said he and his sisters had always been close, especially since they lost their mother to cancer when she was just 38 years old. All three siblings graduated from Union Grove High School, and all were active at the county fair through 4-H Club.
“What happens at fair time? Families help each other out and support each other,” Jeff said.
After judging was finished for photo entries, Linda decided to compete in an event that her sister had started — the Fair Night Photo Shoot. Competitors are sent out into the county fair and given 90 minutes to take a picture based on a theme. In memory of Peterson, this year’s theme was, “Let’s Stick Together.”
Using her sister’s Canon, Linda found an older couple strolling the fairgrounds with a walking stick. Her entry captured first place, earning her a blue ribbon and a $30 cash prize.
Will Hammer, who was co-superintendent with Peterson in the photo exhibit hall, said he was impressed that Hyde not only competed, but that she bested more than a dozen experienced photographers in the Photo Shoot event.
“That was really cool, that it happened that way,” Hammer said.
Hyde, who works as a dental laboratory technician, plans to keep her sister’s camera and to continue pursuing photography as a hobby. She intends to take a class to develop her skills.
And she will be back at next year’s county fair.
Holding the camera, she said, makes her feel proud to be following in Jill’s footsteps.
“I have a lot of pride, because I had a lot of respect for my sister,” she said. “And this was such a big part of her life.”