A seat will be reserved for Rosa Parks on every Racine bus Friday. Here's why

RACINE — The City of Racine's newly-minted Transit Department will take part in Transit Equity Day for the first time.

At the Common Council meeting Tuesday evening, Racine Mayor Cory Mason read a proclamation declaring Feb. 4 Transit Equity Day and stating the city’s participation.

Racine joins transit rider unions, community organizations, environmental groups and labor unions across the U.S. in commemorating the birthday of Rosa Parks (Feb. 4) by declaring that equitable access to quality mass transit is a civil right, according to a news release from the city.

Parks was an activist in the Civil Rights Movement most known for her role in the Montgomery bus boycott. Transit Equity Day is a national day of action meant to amplify the cause of safe, sustainable and equitable public transportation for all people and all communities.

When patrons board a Ryde bus Friday, they will see that a seat has been reserved in honor of Parks’ courage and contributions to civil rights. Each bus will have a seat occupied by a single rose and poster featuring this Parks quote: “We must have courage — determination — to go on with the task of becoming free — not only for ourselves, but for the nation and the world.”

"Ryde Racine reserving a seat in honor of Rosa Parks symbolizes our community’s commitment to her legacy," stated District 2 Alderwoman/Chairwoman of the Transit Commission Mollie Jones. "Commemorating leaders like Parks is important in Racine because it serves as a reminder of where we have been and the need to continue progress on racial equity."

Mason called Racine's history of social justice and civic participation "powerful." He encouraged Racine to remember not only Rosa Parks, but also local civil rights pioneers "who made the cause of justice their own."

One of these pioneers is Corinne Reid-Owens, who is memorialized in the Transit Center's name. Reid-Owens became known as "Racine's Rosa Parks" as a leading local figure in the civil rights movement, championing issues like fair housing and education. She died Nov. 6, 2012.

"Racine is a stronger community today because of leaders like Parks and Reid-Owens who had the bravery and determination to create change," Mason stated.

