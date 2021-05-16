A Rotary Post Prom like none before: Area high schoolers danced the night away at Racine County Fairgrounds

YORKVILLE — If you stood around the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club volunteers conducting the Rotary Post Prom on Saturday night, or sat with the locals filling bleacher seats along the red carpet, for more than a few seconds you would be sure to hear one of them say something like “I’m so glad the kids were able to have this this year” or “I feel so bad for the kids who missed out last year.”
Even with most of the City of Racine’s COVID-19 restrictions effectively gone as of Friday, the city didn’t want to approve a major event months ago when it wasn’t clear what the status of the pandemic would be in mid-May.
So Rotary Post Prom — a Racine tradition since 1953 — was held outside city limits: at the Racine County Fairgrounds just outside of Union Grove in Yorkville. Past Post Proms were either at Memorial Hall or at Festival Hall, with a one-year residence at the Sturtevant SportsPlex in 2012.
“It’s awesome. The kids are going to have more red carpet, more visibility and spectators,” said Paige Ebert, St. Catherine’s 1994 prom queen, who was cheering on her nephew Saturday, who attends Case High School. “It’s a memory I’ll always remember, so I hope it’s something they remember.”
Despite some light rain — seemingly the norm for Racine’s promgoers each May — and change in locale, the event went off without any more than the normal hiccups. A few of the teens wore masks as they walked the red carpet, but most didn’t.
Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its pandemic guidance, saying “If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.” All Wisconsinites 16 and older have been eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 since April 5.
“It being at the fairgrounds is very cool because they have a lot more space and activities, and more room to interact with people,” said 19-year-old Raylee Nelson, who was cheering on her sister; Nelson missed out on her prom in 2020.