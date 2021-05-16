 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Rotary Post Prom like none before: Area high schoolers danced the night away at Racine County Fairgrounds
0 comments
alert featured

A Rotary Post Prom like none before: Area high schoolers danced the night away at Racine County Fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Packed stands

Friends, family and well-wishers endeavor through drizzling rain to fill bleachers at the Racine County Fairgrounds Friday evening to cheer on arrivals walking down the red carpet at Rotary Post Prom.

YORKVILLE — If you stood around the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club volunteers conducting the Rotary Post Prom on Saturday night, or sat with the locals filling bleacher seats along the red carpet, for more than a few seconds you would be sure to hear one of them say something like “I’m so glad the kids were able to have this this year” or “I feel so bad for the kids who missed out last year.”

Even with most of the City of Racine’s COVID-19 restrictions effectively gone as of Friday, the city didn’t want to approve a major event months ago when it wasn’t clear what the status of the pandemic would be in mid-May.

So Rotary Post Prom — a Racine tradition since 1953 — was held outside city limits: at the Racine County Fairgrounds just outside of Union Grove in Yorkville. Past Post Proms were either at Memorial Hall or at Festival Hall, with a one-year residence at the Sturtevant SportsPlex in 2012.

“It’s awesome. The kids are going to have more red carpet, more visibility and spectators,” said Paige Ebert, St. Catherine’s 1994 prom queen, who was cheering on her nephew Saturday, who attends Case High School. “It’s a memory I’ll always remember, so I hope it’s something they remember.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Posing for a pic together

Two girls in complementary colors smile on the red carpet Saturday.
A young date

A promgoer arrives at the red carpet Saturday with her youthful date.

Despite some light rain — seemingly the norm for Racine’s promgoers each May — and change in locale, the event went off without any more than the normal hiccups. A few of the teens wore masks as they walked the red carpet, but most didn’t.

Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its pandemic guidance, saying “If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.” All Wisconsinites 16 and older have been eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 since April 5.

Couldn't be happier to be at prom

A young woman flashes a big smile upon arrival at Rotary Post Prom on Saturday night at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.

“It being at the fairgrounds is very cool because they have a lot more space and activities, and more room to interact with people,” said 19-year-old Raylee Nelson, who was cheering on her sister; Nelson missed out on her prom in 2020.

For more

For hundreds of photos and a couple videos from Rotary Post Prom at the Racine County Fairgrounds Saturday, go to JournalTimes.com/gallery.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rockets seen over Gaza after Hamas chief targeted

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting
Local News

Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting

In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.

+3
How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?
Local News

How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?

Those who are receiving unemployment benefits are not currently required to prove they are actively looking for employment as they normally are in Wisconsin, which some suspect adds to the hiring issues many southeast Wisconsin employers are reporting.

Republicans are moving to reinstate the requirement.

It is still being debated how much of an impact the requirement is having on employers' struggles to fill openings; the worker shortage is so new, there isn't really any data on reasons why there are so many help wanted signs and how much of an impact a single Department of Workforce Development rule has.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News