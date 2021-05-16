A Rotary Post Prom like none before: Area high schoolers danced the night away at Racine County Fairgrounds

YORKVILLE — If you stood around the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club volunteers conducting the Rotary Post Prom on Saturday night, or sat with the locals filling bleacher seats along the red carpet, for more than a few seconds you would be sure to hear one of them say something like “I’m so glad the kids were able to have this this year” or “I feel so bad for the kids who missed out last year.”

Even with most of the City of Racine’s COVID-19 restrictions effectively gone as of Friday, the city didn’t want to approve a major event months ago when it wasn’t clear what the status of the pandemic would be in mid-May.

So Rotary Post Prom — a Racine tradition since 1953 — was held outside city limits: at the Racine County Fairgrounds just outside of Union Grove in Yorkville. Past Post Proms were either at Memorial Hall or at Festival Hall, with a one-year residence at the Sturtevant SportsPlex in 2012.