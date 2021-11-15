A 'really good boom': Tourism increases in state and Racine County after COVID-19 decimated industry

One of the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic is showing signs of a rebound across Wisconsin and locally in Racine County.

According to the United States Travel Association’s September data, Wisconsin experienced its first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to 2019, which was the state’s best year on record.

Quote “Family reunions, weddings, sports tournaments, you name it, we saw all of it. It was unbelievable, I couldn’t believe there was that much. We saw good numbers this past season and we’re looking forward to an even greater demand in the next year.” H.D. Patel, Mount Pleasant Tourism commissioner and hotel owner

While September is just a snapshot of 2021 overall, Gov. Tony Evers celebrated the growth.

“The tourism industry is an essential part of our state and our economy,” Evers said in a statement earlier this month. “We’ve put more than $200 million in federal recovery funds toward helping our tourism and hospitality industries get through this pandemic and bounce back, and I’m proud of our work to help support our economic recovery.”

In 2020, the state’s tourism’s $17 billion industry declined by 22% compared to 2019. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism anticipates 2021 to still be down overall compared to 2019.

“We expect to see more bumps in the long road to recovery, but we are on the right path and we want to celebrate this moment for the tourism industry workers whose livelihoods depend on this rebound,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers. “While meetings and conventions and other large group gatherings are slow to return, leisure travelers are making up for it by spending their time and their dollars in Wisconsin to experience the unexpected and when that happens, Wisconsin wins.”

Dave Blank, president and CEO of Real Racine, said tourism locally is up “tons” since last year.

“We’ve had a really, really good year in Racine County here,” Blank said. “It’s been an interesting ride.”

This year, the numbers are back to 2019’s substantial figures and then some. The county’s tourism was down 40% in 2020 from 2019, but in 2021 it increased 45%.

“We’re back to record numbers here,” Blank said. “We are going to see this for another year or so.”

Hotels in Racine County were seeing 40% fewer tourists in 2020 than they were in 2019, Blank said.

He said the hotels recovered quicker than most experts predicted, and revenues for the hotel industry are at “all-time highs.” Obstacles still remaining are the shortages of staff.

H.D. Patel, a member of the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission and owner of the Comfort Inn at 1154 Prairie Drive in Mount Pleasant, said he saw a “really good boom” of tourism during the summer.

“We’re seeing the demand we’ve been talking about,” Patel said. “It was very, very motivating because we are really excited.”

In 2020, his business was down 50%, but since then, it’s increased 50-70% from last year, Patel said.

“Family reunions, weddings, sports tournaments, you name it, we saw all of it,” Patel said, adding a lot of those events were postponed in 2020. “It was unbelievable, I couldn’t believe there was that much. We saw good numbers this past season and we’re looking forward to an even greater demand in the next year.”

Blank said one of Racine County’s biggest draws, sometimes for crowds traveling internationally, is the S.C. Johnson Wax Headquarters, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The building was closed to tours for a while.

Blank has also noticed an increase in wedding business, especially now that friends and relatives feel more comfortable attending the events. Also, he’s seen more cars on the roads, even in the cold November weather. He speculated some of it is business travel, such as salespeople traveling to clients.

Meetings and conventions have also reemerged from their video meeting conversions, which has brought up tourism.

“You can’t be on Zoom meetings forever,” Blank said. “You have to eventually meet face-to-face.”

