A 'real dreamer' whose dreams came true; services for James Dickert on Tuesday

RACINE — In the 1960s, the late James Dickert was the recreation supervisor at the City of Racine's Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and worked closely with Chuck Tyler, who oversaw the city's community centers.

"We were in the same office, basically," said Tyler. "Had a chance to interact and communicate quite a bit and developed a friendship over the years."

What stood out the most to Tyler, who is black, is the way that Dickert, who was white, went out of his way to help him at a time when segregation was still the law of the land.

"We had trouble, being black, finding a place to live. Jim Dickert helped us to get a home where other people would not," said Tyler. "He also said that if we couldn’t get a home, we could more or less stay with him. He was a pioneer for integrating housing. Nobody would rent to me and give me a home. He stood up and made it possible for me to get a home."