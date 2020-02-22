A 'real dreamer' whose dreams came true; services for James Dickert on Tuesday

RACINE — In the 1960s, the late James Dickert was the recreation supervisor at the City of Racine's Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and worked closely with Chuck Tyler, who oversaw the city's community centers.
"We were in the same office, basically," said Tyler. "Had a chance to interact and communicate quite a bit and developed a friendship over the years."
What stood out the most to Tyler, who is black, is the way that Dickert, who was white, went out of his way to help him at a time when segregation was still the law of the land.
"We had trouble, being black, finding a place to live. Jim Dickert helped us to get a home where other people would not," said Tyler. "He also said that if we couldn’t get a home, we could more or less stay with him. He was a pioneer for integrating housing. Nobody would rent to me and give me a home. He stood up and made it possible for me to get a home."
Dickert, who died Feb. 18 at age 83, was known as a mover and shaker who was ahead of his time. His obituary quoted a friend who said: "You can't look north, south, east or west without Jim Dickert having an impact." He started a real estate business with his nephew, John Dickert, who went on to become Racine's mayor.
In addition to his real estate developments, he's known as the man behind the annual Home Expo, Hammes Field and the Racine Community Outpost, the 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports the Racine Police Department's Community Oriented Policing Houses.
By comparison, helping his friend find housing in the face of discrimination may seem small, but it wasn't for Tyler and his family.
"We were like brothers. He just meant a lot to me," said Tyler. "We need more James Dickerts in this world."
A dreamer who got things done
At one point in his youth, Dickert spent six years at seminary, training to become a Catholic priest. While we'll never know for certain why he decided not to follow through, Jim Wardrip -- one of Dickert's longtime friends -- theorizes that Dickert had too many ideas on how to help people beyond the church.
"He was a dreamer," said Wardrip. "And most of his dreams came true."
The two met when Dickert was working with the parks department and Wardrip oversaw the summer playground program. The two became good friends and Wardrip often found himself getting pulled into Dickert's ventures. One involved purchasing a company that made snow skimmers, an early precedent to snowboards. When Dickert went into real estate, they decided to get out of the business and sell the company.
"We could’ve been millionaires," said Wardrip. "But we were a little too early for that."
After Dickert got into real estate, his housing developments started popping up all over town. His youngest daughter, Holly Moore, said she remembers spending Sundays hanging out at open houses for her father's many projects.
Another reason Wardrip believes Dickert didn't become a priest was because he was a family man. Holly said her father "told anyone who would listen to him that his daughters were his world." He even named his boat after the three of them — their names are Heidi, Heather and Holly and he named the boat HiHeHo.
Holly recalled one summer where all three daughters and a stepdaughter were all staying in the basement of his two-bedroom house.
"He told everyone it was the best summer of his life," said Holly. "He loved all of us being home together. He loved having all of us, even if it was chaos."
Supporting COP houses
In 1993, Marty DeFatte was one of the first Racine Police officers appointed to a COP house. Richard Polzin, then the police chief, had learned of the concept at a conference and brought it back to Racine. DeFatte jumped on board.
"I saw an advantage of it right away," said DeFatte.
One day, Dickert stopped by the COP House and dropped off a bunch of small Halloween-themed bags to put goodies in to hand out to trick-or-treaters. The problem was, DeFatte didn't have anything to put in them.
"It was very difficult for the Police Department to get money for anything with the COP houses," said DeFatte. "There was no budget, no city money whatsoever, for this venture."
DeFatte told Dickert. Later that day, Dickert came back with a check for $1,000.
"Jim liked the idea of what we were trying to do with the neighborhood," said DeFatte. "He helped out in that neighborhood a lot in those days."
DeFatte credits Dickert for coming up with the idea of the Racine Community Outpost, a nonprofit that could collect funds solely for the COP Houses. DeFatte still serves on the board and credits the community policing initiative for the decrease in crime in Racine.
"He was very instrumental and behind the scenes of getting policing where it is today," said DeFatte. "He had the initiative and the insight and the knowledge."
Despite his outsized influence, Holly said, her father impressed on his kids the importance of treating everyone equally. Holly said he'd treat H.F. Johnson the same way he'd treat a grocery store clerk. He taught them the importance of giving back.
Even in his last months, as he was experiencing some dementia, he was dreaming up new projects and how they could help the community.
"He would sit there and talk about this project and say 'well, we have to make sure we have to use the local companies,' " Holly said. " 'We’ve got to spread the wealth, Holly.' "
A visitation is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St.
Another visitation is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday before the service which is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St.