KENOSHA — A local theater troupe is performing a landmark Broadway drama, starting Friday night:
- What: The Fleeing Artists Theatre's production of "A Raisin in the Sun"
- Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha
- When: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The show continues March 3-5 in Kenosha.
- Tickets: $15 for adults and $13 for students, senior citizens, teachers and members of the military. Tickets are available in advance through the Fleeing Artist Theatre's Facebook page and at the door.
- On the road: "A Raisin in the Sun" will also be performed for one weekend only at Inspiration Studios, a 50-seat theater at 1500 73rd St. in West Allis. Performances there are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Tickets are $15 and are available through the Fleeing Artists Theatre's Facebook page.
- More information: Email fleeingartists@gmail.com or call 262-664-1721
- About the show: The play, written by Lorraine Hansberry, debuted on Broadway in 1959. The title comes from the poem "Harlem" (also known as "A Dream Deferred") by Langston Hughes. The story follows a black family's experiences in south Chicago, as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances with an insurance payout after the death of the father. They are also dealing with housing discrimination, racism and assimilation. The New York Drama Critics' Circle named it the best play of 1959.
- The characters: Walter Lee and Ruth Younger live with their son Travis, along with Walter's mother Lena (Mama) and Walter's younger sister Beneatha, in a run-down two-bedroom apartment on Chicago's South Side. Walter is barely making a living as a limousine driver. Though Ruth is content with their lot, Walter is not. He desperately wishes to become wealthy. His plan is to invest the insurance money in a liquor store in partnership with his friends Willy and Bobo.
- On Broadway: The play premiered on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 11, 1959. It was the first play written by a Black woman to be produced on Broadway, as well as the first with a black director, Lloyd Richards. Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee headed the cast, as Walter Lee and Ruth Younger. On opening night, after multiple curtain calls, the audience cried out for the author, whereupon Poitier jumped into the audience and pulled Hansberry onto the stage for her ovation. The play has since been revived on Broadway in 2004 (starring Sean Combs and Audra McDonald) and 2014 (with Denzel Washington and Sophie Okonedo).
- On screen: The original Broadway cast also starred in a 1961 film version.
- On TV: The play aired in 1989 as a TV film, starring Danny Glover and Esther Rolle (for PBS's "American Playhouse" series), and again in 2008 (airing on ABC), with the 2004 Broadway show cast.
- Local cast: Tyrell Morris as Walter Lee Younger; Nicole McCarty as Ruth Younger; Patrice L. Hood as Beneatha Younger; Vanetta Powell as Lena "Mama" Younger; Jordan Doidge as Travis Younger; Marquan D. Harris as Joseph Asagai; DeMar Walker as George Murchison; Mack Bates as Bobo; LaVonda Mathis as Mrs. Johnson (Mathis is also the stage manager); and JR Trimark as Karl Lindner. Adrianna Jones is directing the show.