 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PRIDE DAY CELEBRATION

A Racine tradition since 2009: Pride Day celebration returns to Downtown Racine

Stephan St. Amand

Stephan St. Amand, right, uses an umbrella to block the view of an anti-LGBTQ protester along with other other attendees of Racine Pride Day Sunday.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin and the City of Racine Celebrated its annual Pride Day on the steps of City Hall Sunday.

More than 100 people gathered at City Hall at noon to hear members of the LGBTQ community in Racine tell their stories. Racine has held Pride celebrations almost every June since 2009, with events in 2020 and 2021 being downsized or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Mason and Farrar

City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, left, and Executive Director of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin Barbra Farrar spoke Sunday at Racine Pride Day.

The event was headed up by Barbra Farrar, the executive director of The LGBT Center. Joining Farrar was City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Farrar spoke about a time when Mason had just been voted in as mayor, and how he reached out to the center on his second day in office, looking to see how he and his administration could work to welcome the LGBTQ community. 

Also speaking at the event was Pastor Danielle Lindstrom, pastor for Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, along with Kaye Glennon, pastor for the Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community, and Grace Cajiuat, pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in Kenosha.

People are also reading…

Cajiuat gave an impassioned speech about the history of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, cited as the inciting event that moved LGBTQ culture from being out of the public perception, New York's first pride celebration in 1970, with increasingly more cities and countries having them every year.

Caijuat also asserted that the Bible denounces homosexual activities as a misconception. She, Lindstrom and Glennon all said that "Jesus loves everybody," regardless of identity.

“Our love is stronger,” said Lindstrom, while speaking about the hate she and other members of the LGBTQ community receive.

Other speakers included Jada Pharr, owner of Longshot Vinyl, 316 6th St., who had advocated for the LGBTQ safety training courses offered to businesses by the center. Also speaking was Arian Rana Adair Nichols, who spoke about the transgender experience and her son, Rae Antczak, who was a leader of the LGBT Center before his death.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, also spoke at the event.

Esther Roberts, a chair member of the LGBT Center Board spoke about RAISE, an advocacy group stemming from the LGBT Center that works to help people become advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event ended with the stage being opened up for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allowing people like Aldermen CJ Rouse and youth Christina Dressier to speak their minds and tell their stories.

 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is a business reporter and a photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News