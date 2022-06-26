A Racine tradition since 2009: Pride Day celebration returns to Downtown Racine

RACINE — The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin and the City of Racine Celebrated its annual Pride Day on the steps of City Hall Sunday.

More than 100 people gathered at City Hall at noon to hear members of the LGBTQ community in Racine tell their stories. Racine has held Pride celebrations almost every June since 2009, with events in 2020 and 2021 being downsized or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was headed up by Barbra Farrar, the executive director of The LGBT Center. Joining Farrar was City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Farrar spoke about a time when Mason had just been voted in as mayor, and how he reached out to the center on his second day in office, looking to see how he and his administration could work to welcome the LGBTQ community.

Also speaking at the event was Pastor Danielle Lindstrom, pastor for Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, along with Kaye Glennon, pastor for the Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community, and Grace Cajiuat, pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in Kenosha.

Cajiuat gave an impassioned speech about the history of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, cited as the inciting event that moved LGBTQ culture from being out of the public perception, New York's first pride celebration in 1970, with increasingly more cities and countries having them every year.

Caijuat also asserted that the Bible denounces homosexual activities as a misconception. She, Lindstrom and Glennon all said that "Jesus loves everybody," regardless of identity.

“Our love is stronger,” said Lindstrom, while speaking about the hate she and other members of the LGBTQ community receive.

Other speakers included Jada Pharr, owner of Longshot Vinyl, 316 6th St., who had advocated for the LGBTQ safety training courses offered to businesses by the center. Also speaking was Arian Rana Adair Nichols, who spoke about the transgender experience and her son, Rae Antczak, who was a leader of the LGBT Center before his death.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, also spoke at the event.

Esther Roberts, a chair member of the LGBT Center Board spoke about RAISE, an advocacy group stemming from the LGBT Center that works to help people become advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event ended with the stage being opened up for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allowing people like Aldermen CJ Rouse and youth Christina Dressier to speak their minds and tell their stories.

Involved To learn more about the LGBT Center or to volunteer, visit lgbtsewi.org

