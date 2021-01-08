Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud. The rally later became a riot that breached the Capitol building, led to four deaths and dozens of injuries.
Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud. The rally later became a riot that breached the Capitol building, led to four deaths and dozens of injuries.
John Minchillo, Associated Press
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
There sometimes seem to be protests every day in Washington D.C.
Wednesday’s deadly mobbing of the Capitol building was unlike any that David Augustine and Brett Norton, two local men who now work in the nation’s capital, had seen before.
“In my mind, I did not equate the unhinged nature of what happened of being within the realm of possibility; and I was wrong,” said Norton, who in 2019 founded the D.C.-based FundRISING nonprofit, which helps other nonprofits remain economically viable while pursuing their missions.
‘Hallowed ground’ untainted
Years ago, Norton had his engagement photos taken around the National Mall. He called the area “hallowed ground.” He will have picnics in the shadow of the Capitol’s dome. To see what happened this week, he said during a Thursday phone interview, “It is beyond my comprehension was all about and what the goal of that coup yesterday was. That was sedition …
“The Capitol isn’t ruined. The Capitol is not broken. The stain is on the people who did this, not in the Capitol building itself.”
Norton, who moved to the nation’s capital the same month George W. Bush was inaugurated in 2001, pointed out that carrying items as tame as a nail file or bottle of water into the Capitol building from outside is normally prohibited. On Wednesday, he couldn’t take his eyes from the TV screen as clubs, flags with spear tips and other weapons were used to break their way into the building.
Capitol Police were overwhelmed and understaffed to hold back a mob of hundreds. “These guys are not mall cops, but the number of them vs. the sheer number of people coming to the Capitol … it was impossible to stop that number of people barging in,” Norton said.
While the overwhelming majority of protesters did not take part in the violent storming of the Capitol, some did take over the grand staircases leading up to the doors and filled balconies, areas normally off limits to the public, and were beyond the barricaded perimeter that was abandoned.
Augustine, who was only about two miles from the Capitol when its defenses failed, said he might not have even known what was going on if it weren’t for social media and news coverage.
“D.C. is a pretty sprawling metropolis,” said Augustine, a Kenosha native and grad student at Catholic University of America. “The vast majority of people (in the city) … wouldn’t have known what was happening without the news.”
Neither Augustine nor Norton, both in their 40s, felt immediately afraid for their safety Wednesday.
“I was moderately concerned that it would spread because of the uncertain situation,” Augustine said, but, “I didn’t see anything personally … I heard more sirens than usual, but I can’t be sure that those were in connection to what was going on at the Capitol.”
Augustine invited his girlfriend to come to his home in Maryland in order to distance themselves from the fracas, but they came to realize, especially after the curfew was announced, “the situation didn’t warrant that.” Augustine said he was able to get home without incident.
Similarly, after Norton — who said he lives a literal stone’s throw outside of the District of Columbia in Maryland — picked up his daughter from day care, he didn’t look at the TV at all until after she went to bed.
No easy fixes
Augustine and Norton lamented the apparent lack of dialogue between people of different opinions, a problem that has been blamed on everything from social media to the media to increasingly divisive language from elected officials.
“I think that we’ve lost a sense of a public forum where we have a meeting of ideas,” Augustine said. “We have a partisanship that’s emerging in our country where both sides are talking past one another … It’s not just with Trump and the Republicans.”
Neither Augustine nor Norton had a solution to repair that lost communication.
Norton said he has been inside the Capitol building maybe a dozen times. “I’m a Democrat, and Paul Ryan (the Republican former Speaker of the House who represented Racine County from 1999 until 2019) was the one who got us passes to the Congressional Galleries the first time. There’s something awesome about that.”
“It almost feels like we’re in an alternate reality sometimes, like I’m having a hard time processing what I’ve been seeing,” Augustine said of riots throughout 2020 and on Wednesday’. “What has brought us to this place as a nation? … Our nation is in a very strange place spiritually.”
Norton said Thursday: “There’s too much fury and pain mixed together … It remains heartbreaking … I’m more sad than I am angry today.”
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from page editing to covering homelessness to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.
Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.
Haarsma died of COVID-19 on Oct. 28. His son has been thinking about all the things that brought the coronavirus from China to Wisconsin. “Without COVID, he would still be sitting here,” he said. “If one person didn’t go here or fly there—”
Kyle Rittenhouse was observed drinking inside Pudgy’s Pub, 7800 Washington Ave., the afternoon of his Tuesday arraignment. Mount Pleasant Police confirmed that Rittenhouse did not violate conditions of his $2 million bond.
Calling it one of the most heartbreaking scenes and situations he has seen in his career, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for a $2.5 million bond for a 24-year-old man alleged to have killed his father and stepmother with a machete as they tried to prevent him from sexually assaulting a young relative on Wednesday.
Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed. A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years; in 2016 Circa Celeste was sold and transformed into R & R.
“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”
Kyle Rittenhouse was observed at a Racine County bar the afternoon of his arraignment, with a photo taken at the bar that has been widely shared on social media prompting Mount Pleasant Police to investigate whether he had violated conditions of his bond.
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud. The rally later became a riot that breached the Capitol building, led to four deaths and dozens of injuries.
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud. The rally later became a riot that breached the Capitol building, led to four deaths and dozens of injuries.