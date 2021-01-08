There sometimes seem to be protests every day in Washington D.C.

Wednesday’s deadly mobbing of the Capitol building was unlike any that David Augustine and Brett Norton, two local men who now work in the nation’s capital, had seen before.

“In my mind, I did not equate the unhinged nature of what happened of being within the realm of possibility; and I was wrong,” said Norton, who in 2019 founded the D.C.-based FundRISING nonprofit, which helps other nonprofits remain economically viable while pursuing their missions.

Quote “The Capitol isn’t ruined. The Capitol is not broken. The stain is on the people who did this, not in the Capitol building itself.” Brett Norton, Racine native who now runs a D.C.-based nonprofit

‘Hallowed ground’ untainted

Years ago, Norton had his engagement photos taken around the National Mall. He called the area “hallowed ground.” He will have picnics in the shadow of the Capitol’s dome. To see what happened this week, he said during a Thursday phone interview, “It is beyond my comprehension was all about and what the goal of that coup yesterday was. That was sedition …

“The Capitol isn’t ruined. The Capitol is not broken. The stain is on the people who did this, not in the Capitol building itself.”

Norton, who moved to the nation’s capital the same month George W. Bush was inaugurated in 2001, pointed out that carrying items as tame as a nail file or bottle of water into the Capitol building from outside is normally prohibited. On Wednesday, he couldn’t take his eyes from the TV screen as clubs, flags with spear tips and other weapons were used to break their way into the building.

Capitol Police were overwhelmed and understaffed to hold back a mob of hundreds. “These guys are not mall cops, but the number of them vs. the sheer number of people coming to the Capitol … it was impossible to stop that number of people barging in,” Norton said.

While the overwhelming majority of protesters did not take part in the violent storming of the Capitol, some did take over the grand staircases leading up to the doors and filled balconies, areas normally off limits to the public, and were beyond the barricaded perimeter that was abandoned.

Augustine, who was only about two miles from the Capitol when its defenses failed, said he might not have even known what was going on if it weren’t for social media and news coverage.

“D.C. is a pretty sprawling metropolis,” said Augustine, a Kenosha native and grad student at Catholic University of America. “The vast majority of people (in the city) … wouldn’t have known what was happening without the news.”

No overwhelming fear

Neither Augustine nor Norton, both in their 40s, felt immediately afraid for their safety Wednesday.

“I was moderately concerned that it would spread because of the uncertain situation,” Augustine said, but, “I didn’t see anything personally … I heard more sirens than usual, but I can’t be sure that those were in connection to what was going on at the Capitol.”

Augustine invited his girlfriend to come to his home in Maryland in order to distance themselves from the fracas, but they came to realize, especially after the curfew was announced, “the situation didn’t warrant that.” Augustine said he was able to get home without incident.

Similarly, after Norton — who said he lives a literal stone’s throw outside of the District of Columbia in Maryland — picked up his daughter from day care, he didn’t look at the TV at all until after she went to bed.

No easy fixes

Augustine and Norton lamented the apparent lack of dialogue between people of different opinions, a problem that has been blamed on everything from social media to the media to increasingly divisive language from elected officials.

“I think that we’ve lost a sense of a public forum where we have a meeting of ideas,” Augustine said. “We have a partisanship that’s emerging in our country where both sides are talking past one another … It’s not just with Trump and the Republicans.”

Neither Augustine nor Norton had a solution to repair that lost communication.

Norton said he has been inside the Capitol building maybe a dozen times. “I’m a Democrat, and Paul Ryan (the Republican former Speaker of the House who represented Racine County from 1999 until 2019) was the one who got us passes to the Congressional Galleries the first time. There’s something awesome about that.”

That kind of thing still happens — it’s common for legislators to get their constituents passes to visit the Senate Gallery or House Gallery, regardless of political affiliation — but the divide between the right and left still seems to be growing.

“It almost feels like we’re in an alternate reality sometimes, like I’m having a hard time processing what I’ve been seeing,” Augustine said of riots throughout 2020 and on Wednesday’. “What has brought us to this place as a nation? … Our nation is in a very strange place spiritually.”

Norton said Thursday: “There’s too much fury and pain mixed together … It remains heartbreaking … I’m more sad than I am angry today.”

