A Racine bakery showed us how they make doughnuts, starting at 2 a.m. every day

RACINE — Donuts or doughnuts, however way you spell them, America cannot get enough of them.

More than 10 billion of them, or 31 doughnuts per citizen, are consumed in the U.S. per year, according to a 2018 Dawn Foods survey.

National Doughnut Day, which started in Chicago in 1938 to honor Salvation Army members who served the raised doughy treats to soldiers during World War I, takes place every first Friday in June. But how does the office breakroom staple “rise” to the occasion every morning? The Journal Times enlisted the help of one local baker to get the “hole” story.

Maria Farnsworth, owner and head baker at Main Street Bakery, 328 Main St., shows up to the bakery early every morning (or late every night, as Farnsworth considers it) to get the doughnuts and all the other baked goods Main Street serves ready.

She gets up at 10 p.m., downs a whole pot of coffee, and is usually in the bakery sometime between midnight and 2 a.m.

The dough for a doughnut is a simple combination that includes yeast, sugar, flour and other ingredients.

“The dough we use is also used to make our bismark doughnuts, which are the cream and jelly-filled kind, as well as our long johns,” Farnsworth said.

The dough is kept overnight to allow the yeast to rise. In the morning, Farnsworth places trays of doughnuts in the proofing machine — a steam bath that encourages the fermented dough to rise more efficiently — for about 15 minutes.

After proofing, the doughnuts are dunked into a hot oil bath for 45 seconds on each side until golden brown. The doughnuts also begin to expand further in the process, so Farnsworth pushes them down using a wire screen.

After being given a chance to slightly cool and be drained from any excess oil, it’s time to decorate.

Farnsworth split the tray of doughnuts in half, one half of the batch will be glazed and the other frosted.

For the glazed variety, the doughnuts are placed on a glazing table as Farnsworth cascades them with a glaze “waterfall” on both sides.

Quote In a National Doughnut Day survey conducted in 2021 by Ipsos, cream-filled donuts were ranked the most popular donut among Americans, gaining 22% of votes. Plain-glazed doughnuts placed second with 18% of votes.

For the frosted doughnuts, Farnsworth sets them on a separate table and gently dips each individual doughnut into chocolate or vanilla frosting on one side, and then applies either sprinkles or peanuts to the frosted side.

After decorating, the doughnuts are placed on the bakery counter and ready to be purchased.

Farnsworth has co-owned and baked for Main Street Bakery since 2018, working at several bakeries in the area beforehand such as O&H and Larsen’s.

While other bakeries treat doughnuts as if they have a shelf life of a handful of days, Farnswoth believes the best kind are the ones that are made fresh everyday, so she does exactly that and makes her doughnuts and baked goods fresh everyday.

Prior to the pandemic, Main Street would donate all of its leftover baked goods to the HALO (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization) homeless shelter.

Farnsworth and her daughter, Lauren Woodward, expect to see a surge in doughnut sales Friday for National Doughnut day, having missed out on the event for the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and being closed on the day in 2021.

“Tell everyone you know, I don’t want to have to throw out a couple extra trays of doughnuts,” Farnsworth joked. “We already have the fattest squirrels and birds on the block.”

