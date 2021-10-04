A Racine area native whose career is built by books: Writing them, selling them, editing them

“Milwaukee felt like a home to me,” he said, noting that as a child he would travel to Milwaukee often. His mother was a teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools.

Now, he’s fully emerged in the culture of the area. Hennessy said living near a city has given him a perspective of diversity.

“This job (at Half Price Books) allows me to work with different types of people in candid ways,” he said. “I can figure out a story and all the nooks and crannies just by the interactions I have.”

Phillips said it’s common for writers to also be book sellers.

“It’s really interesting, but a lot of writers do that,” Phillips said.

A writer and editor

Hennessy said how often he writes depends on the projects he works on. Sometimes he reviews and edits other clients’ projects. He works as the fiction editor for “Tough” magazine where he reads through submissions and works with writers.

Otherwise, it depends on when he has time to do actual writing. He’s worked consistently on a novel during his lunch breaks. That’s often when he has his best ideas — so he takes his concepts out to his car and brings them to life on pen and paper in the parking lot.