A Racine area native whose career is built by books: Writing them, selling them, editing them

BROOKFIELD — Tim Hennessy always carries a small notebook in his pocket.
“Always” isn’t an exaggeration — he’s carried one ever since college in the 1990s when he worked at a factory during his summers and holiday breaks. He can’t remember a time since then when he didn’t have one.
He acknowledges that these days, he could just use a notetaking app on a smart phone: “With cellphones, it seems even less practical,” he said. The reason for his notebook is that he’s regularly writing down observations. Those observations he refers back to later as material for stories.
“I’ve found some really funny situations,” he said.
Hennessy grew up in the Racine area but now lives and works in the Milwaukee area as a writer and editor. He additionally works at Half Price Books in Brookfield full-time. His biggest recent editing project, “Milwaukee Noir” is an anthology that was first released in 2019.
Hennessy, 42, lives in West Allis in Milwaukee County with his wife and 5-year-old son. His work has appeared in the literary journal “Midwestern Gothic,” “Tough” magazine, “Crimespree Magazine” and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, among other places.
About the anthology
“Milwaukee Noir” includes 14 contributors: Shauna Singh Baldwin, James E. Causey, Christi Clancy, Reed Farrel Coleman, Vida Cross, Jane Hamilton, Derrick Harriell, Valerie Laken, Jennifer Morales, Nick Petrie, Matthew J. Prigge, Mary Thorson, Larry Watson and Frank Wheeler Jr.
The piece is one in a long line of fiction anthologies from Akashic Press, set in cities around the world. The word “noir” in the series means people behaving badly or angrily in specific local settings.
In “Runoff” by Valerie Laken, the first story in "Milwaukee Noir," a teenage foster home survivor crawls through pipes under the street to rob East Side homes and discovers something horrible in a garage.
There are stories about middle-aged mothers who punish other women for getting out of line, about deadly turf wars over lawns, about 2016's unrest in Sherman Park.
The book can be found at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Boswell Books and digital formats. Ironically, it can’t be found at Half Price Books, unless someone brings it in to resell.
Writer Scott Phillips, who composed the 1999 book “The Ice Harvest” that was eventually made into a movie, said Hennessy has a good eye for picking the appropriate writers for the various neighborhoods of Milwaukee. Phillips, who lives in St. Louis, also edited an anthology for Akashic Press based on his home city.
Phillips has known Hennessy for the last 10 years — they met at a crime literature conference at the Muskego Public Library in Waukesha County for writers and readers.
“We kept in touch over the years, when I’d come up there we’d get together,” Phillips said. “We’re friends and internet buddies. We’re Facebook friends and keep up with what’s going on in each other’s families.”
Phillips was passing through the Milwaukee area with family, and he and Hennessy met and discussed the various city anthologies. Hennessy mentioned that a "Milwaukee Noir" should be created; Phillips encouraged him to do one himself and the idea came to fruition from there.
Phillips said he’s enjoyed reading Hennessy’s work, including short stories and nonfiction, and said he thinks Hennessy is a talented writer.
“I hope we’re going to get a novel out of him at some point,” Phillips said.
Exploring writing
Hennessy grew up in Caledonia and graduated St. Catherine’s High School in 1997. It was during his high school years that he first explored an interest in writing — he freelanced for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Growing up, he didn’t know any writers.
“Being a writer isn’t on anyone’s list of things (to be in life),” he said.
He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and majored in radio, TV and film with a minor in English. He wanted to make movies, specifically writing screenplays.
The factory Hennessy worked at in the summers and holiday breaks was metal fabricator company Metalworld Inc. at 1920 17th St. in Racine.
After graduation, he stayed in Oshkosh and took a job as a cable guy in the Fox Cities. He was writing in his down time, but not that much, he said.
Then, he moved to the Milwaukee area in 2005 and started working at Half Price Books in Brookfield in November 2007. Hennessy hasn’t fully left Racine behind, though. His mother and sister still live here and he visits them often.
“Milwaukee felt like a home to me,” he said, noting that as a child he would travel to Milwaukee often. His mother was a teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools.
Now, he’s fully emerged in the culture of the area. Hennessy said living near a city has given him a perspective of diversity.
“This job (at Half Price Books) allows me to work with different types of people in candid ways,” he said. “I can figure out a story and all the nooks and crannies just by the interactions I have.”
Phillips said it’s common for writers to also be book sellers.
“It’s really interesting, but a lot of writers do that,” Phillips said.
A writer and editor
Hennessy said how often he writes depends on the projects he works on. Sometimes he reviews and edits other clients’ projects. He works as the fiction editor for “Tough” magazine where he reads through submissions and works with writers.
Otherwise, it depends on when he has time to do actual writing. He’s worked consistently on a novel during his lunch breaks. That’s often when he has his best ideas — so he takes his concepts out to his car and brings them to life on pen and paper in the parking lot.
Despite the shift in society of moving to a digitized world, especially with paper books becoming available on Amazon Kindles, Barnes & Noble NOOKs, iPads and other e-readers, Hennessy isn’t worried about books becoming obsolete; he said people just have more options. In addition, there’s more easily accessible ways to obtain audiobooks and podcasts, such as on a smart phone.
He’s noticed people reading more now than ever with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It gives people something to do and keeps them engaged even if they’re not physically turning a page, he said.
About a third of Americans reported they started reading more because of COVID, according to a poll conducted in the early days of the pandemic.
“Books bring you to a different time and different place,” he said. “They provide great escapes from your current situation, are empathy machines and provide different perspectives that you wouldn’t have otherwise. You can travel without leaving a seat and enjoy the stuff we’re all hungry for now.”