A prom mural is set to reunite with the Case High School Class of 1970

Tom still works to create art and premiere at galleries, selling three pieces at the Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St., Racine.

Reuniting with classmates

Making the Case High School Class of 1970 reunion come to life has been a journey due to pandemic. It was intended to be a 50-year anniversary celebration; it still will, it just will be celebrated a year later.

“We decided we better reschedule and even discussed doing it around homecoming time in October,” said Denise Anastasio, the head of the organizing committee for the reunion. “Then we decided to give it more time, and thank goodness we waited a whole year because October was worse with COVID-19 cases.”

The reunion will be celebrated over two days. On Friday, Aug. 6, there is be a meet-and-greet event at Monument Square in conjunction with the weekly Music on the Monument series. On Saturday, Aug. 7, the Class of 1970 reunion banquet is scheduled for Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant.

There will be about 100 people from the graduating class of about 600 attending the reunion, Anastasio said.

“Our prom king and queen are still together and will attend the reunion,” said Anastasio. “We also have about seven couples who were high school sweethearts attending.”