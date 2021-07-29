A prom mural is set to reunite with the Case High School Class of 1970

FRANKSVILLE — The Case High School Class of 1970 will be getting back together to belatedly celebrate their 50th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 7, with a 8-by-24 foot mural to reappear from the past.
The mural showcases a 1970s art style, full of pink and yellow hues and women rocking the hairstyles popular during the decade.
Tom Hunt, a Case graduate, created the mural as part of the many prom decorations for his graduating class prom back in 1970. It’s resided for many years in the garage at the house he and his wife, Sandy Mertz Hunt, share in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
The theme was “Another Time, Another Place,” where he featured more of his creations, including a 6-foot-tall pink and brown mushroom and a 4-foot pink and purple Juicy Fruit package.
“I took art my senior year because I finally had time and the art teacher asked me to work on the prom decorations,” said Hunt. “I did it after school, but it was just for fun. That fun thing blossomed into a whole lot of career opportunities.”
High school sweethearts
The mural is only one of Tom’s many great accomplishments in life, he said, with another being he married his high school sweetheart.
Tom and Sandy started dating a year prior to attending their senior prom and premiered the grand mural.
The couple’s love story plays out like a high school rom-com.
Tom was a jock, a member of the wrestling team, and Sandy was a a cheerleader. The first time they hung out together was during a double date. Their first official date was March 14, 1969, where they watched “Romeo and Juliet.”
“Afterwards, we sat and talked until 2 a.m.,” said Sandy. “And then my dad finally asked, ‘Don’t you think it’s time for him to go home?’ ”
To which Tom laughed and said: “And my father said I shouldn’t do that again.”
An extensive career
After high school, Tom and Sandy went to UW-Milwaukee. Tom went in expecting to pursue a degree in the sciences. However, after one conversation with a college friend, he realized working in commercial art was his calling. He took his interest in science and astronomy, mixed it with art and turned it into a career.
Tom has gone from serving as an art director for Astronomy and Earth Magazine, to premiering his work as part of exhibitions in Iceland, Moscow and the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.
He thanks his parents for initially encouraging this innate talent he had.
“As a kid, my folks sent me off to art school,” he said. “My parents supported me even when they couldn’t afford it. I was extremely lucky.”
Tom still works to create art and premiere at galleries, selling three pieces at the Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St., Racine.
Reuniting with classmates
Making the Case High School Class of 1970 reunion come to life has been a journey due to pandemic. It was intended to be a 50-year anniversary celebration; it still will, it just will be celebrated a year later.
“We decided we better reschedule and even discussed doing it around homecoming time in October,” said Denise Anastasio, the head of the organizing committee for the reunion. “Then we decided to give it more time, and thank goodness we waited a whole year because October was worse with COVID-19 cases.”
The reunion will be celebrated over two days. On Friday, Aug. 6, there is be a meet-and-greet event at Monument Square in conjunction with the weekly Music on the Monument series. On Saturday, Aug. 7, the Class of 1970 reunion banquet is scheduled for Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant.
There will be about 100 people from the graduating class of about 600 attending the reunion, Anastasio said.
“Our prom king and queen are still together and will attend the reunion,” said Anastasio. “We also have about seven couples who were high school sweethearts attending.”
To have the reunion fully come to life, Tom and Sandy had to bring out their mural.
“I noticed the face on the corner of the mural on top of our garage,” said Sandy. “We started to get it down to see what shape it was in because it had been there forever.”
The two were surprised to see it has held up well; it wasn’t made from the best material. It only needed to be hosed down to bring it back to life.
However, the couple has no plans of putting it back in storage.
“It’s going to the reunion, but it’s not coming back,” Sandy said with a laugh. “We won’t make it to the next 50th and it doesn’t fit in our house anymore.”