A plane crash, a firefighter in trouble, and a Burlington family converge in lawsuit

Placed on leave in 2018

But he was placed on administrative leave in 2018, records show, amid allegations that he failed to perform job responsibilities correctly. He also was accused of making comments toward or about co-workers that were described as “derogatory and denigrating” and “discriminatory and harassing.”

A female co-worker told investigators that she “does not trust Benko, would not feel comfortable working with him, and feels he would not look out for her.”

Benko denied the allegations, and an investigator concluded that there was insufficient evidence against him. He and the city signed a “last chance agreement” allowing him to keep his job.

But that was not the end of his troubles.

Records show that Benko was soon facing new allegations. In January 2020, the fire chief wrote a letter to Benko in which the chief said that he believed Benko had disrespected other firefighters and that Benko was so widely disliked in the department that other employees might leave because of him.

“I believe your cavalier attitude and disrespectful comments regarding your colleagues can put lives at risk and greatly hinders this department,” Babe wrote.