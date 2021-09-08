A place for veterans to be remembered on Racine's Main Street

A historic home for history

The building housing Racine Area Veterans Legacy Museum and Veterans Center at 820 Main St. is almost as historic as the artifacts inside.

It was built around 1850 by the Taylor family; lumberers for whom Taylor Avenue is named. Later, it was sold to the McClurg family, which Mary Knapp — daughter of Gilbert Knapp, the founder of Racine — married in to. At the end of his life, Gilbert Knapp lived in the home with Mary before he died on July 31, 1887.

According to Bill May, the next door neighbor on the 800 block of Main Street was Jerome Increase Case, founder of the Case Corporation. After Mary McClurg (nee: Knapp) died the year after her father, Case moved in.

By 1937, after a plan to turn the wood-framed structure into historic apartments (or something of the sort) fell through, the building ended up being taken over by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

In the 21st century, the VFW handed the building over to the nonprofit Racine Area Veterans Inc. Now, in addition to being the home of a museum and The Foxhole Lounge, it hosts meetings for a number of veterans groups. “We want a social place for vets," May said.