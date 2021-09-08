A place for veterans to be remembered on Racine's Main Street

RACINE — Bill May has display cases he wants to fill.
The Vietnam War vet wants to tell the story of veterans connected to Racine, from the Revolutionary War onward.
Yes, there are Racine-connected veterans going back that far, even though Racine wouldn’t be founded until the 1830s and Wisconsin wasn’t a state until 1848; a number of those who fought off the British later settled here, and their stories are chronicled Racine Area Veterans Legacy Museum and Veterans Center, 820 Main St.
“Each month we change out a number of the displays to put out from our collection of uniforms and artifacts and stories and pictures,” May said. “Our goal is to tell the story of Racine veterans, the military, supporters and their families.”
While the history of the famed Belle City Rifles who fought for the Union in the Civil War is well known, the Racine Area Veterans Legacy Museum and Veterans Center aims to “cover the everyday guys,” May said, giving the spotlight to those who never had it before. Those who put on a uniform and just came and went and existed and served, those who came home and those who didn’t.
“This city and county has an incredibly rich history of military service,” Jeff Hart, then a vice president of the nonprofit, Racine Area Veterans Inc., that owns the building, told The Journal Times four years ago when May’s journey into Racine’s military history was just beginning.
Stories atop stories
May wasn’t trained to run a museum. But in retirement and volunteering with RAVI, he has the time and interest and energy.
An affable man with a bushy beard, walrus mustache and sideburns, May was wearing a fishing hat covered in military pins when interviewed in August.
May isn’t even a Racine native, despite his devotion to local history. He was born in Wauwatosa, but was adopted when he was 10 months old and raised in the Franksville area of Caledonia. He joined the Marines at 17, then served in Vietnam in 1972 and in Thailand the year after. After eight years of active duty, he spent 40 years in human resources — his friendly demeanor helps in that line of work — before retiring. In retirement is where he turned to volunteerism with RAVI, a nonprofit that is entirely volunteer run.
This isn’t the first to try to establish a Main Street military museum.
More than a decade ago, RAVI had a plan for what May called a “$4.2 million Taj Mahal” encompassing several properties along Main Street — not just 820 Main St..
“They had energy,” May said, which could’ve given the grandiose plan a shot of sustainability. But then the Great Recession hit. Funding got harder to come by.
The energy was gone. It was “a perfect storm of events that prevented them from getting project in that form off the ground,” May said.
Upon joining Racine Area Veterans in 2016, May has churned things back into action.
When he first entered the W.M. “Bruce” Smalley Memorial Library on the second floor of 820 Main, there were books and papers and documents and photos and other, just, stuff, from floor to ceiling. There was a table in the middle of the room that wasn’t even visible since there was so much unorganized stuff on top of it and around it.
“There was just a big pile in the room,” May said. Among the massive, unorganized, messy, sprawling pile were some of the hidden stories of ordinary men and women who served.
May’s favorite comes from a scrap of fabric. On it is scribbled: “Off enemy plane, Verdun Forest, October 14 1918, Peter Pallesen.”
Through May’s research, it was learned that a guy named Peter Pallesen had been in Verdun — a forested region in northeastern France that had been the site of the longest battle of the First World War — with the 32nd Division, 121st Field Artillery, Battery F in the Verdun near the end of the war. For whatever reason, lost to the sea of time and memory, Pallesen decided to rip off a piece of the fabric covering the shell of a fighter biplane as a memento.
His son, Lester Pallesen, later donated the piece to the museum.
History up close
There’s so much stuff inside the building.
In an upstairs closet there’s a recently donated was a rudimentary ID disc maker, a simple machine that was used to create the predecessor to the modern dogtag. Before the oval-ish shape of the dogtag became standardized around World War Two, circular ID tags were made by hand, with a manual hand press and metal rods that can be used to hammer letters onto circular metal blanks.
Much of the history is out in the open, however. In The Foxhole Lounge, a pub in the building, there’s the binnacle — the housing for a boat’s compass — of the U.S.S. Racine, which was destroyed in the summer of 2018 during a military training exercise.
Across the hall from The Foxhole Lounge, there’s a meeting room with a wall dedicated to Racine’s Medal of Honor earners: Maj. John Jerstad and Pfc. Harold Agerholm.
In that same room is a tribute to Old Abe the War Eagle, a bald eagle that became the mascot of the Eighth Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War. Old Abe would be memorialized for more than a century as a logo for the Case Corporation and also inspiration for why Case High School student-athletes are known as the Eagles.
There are stories everywhere of how Racine is connected to the tales that make up America’s patchwork quilt.
In another second-floor room, there’s a dedication to Richard Halberstadt: a Racine native who had been a driver for Gen. James McGavin after the Normandy invasion during World War Two.
These are the kinds of stories May likes most.
“He’s just a guy. He was a driver for a general in a war,” May said of Halberstadt, who died at the age of 85 in 2008 at his home in Racine. “As a society, we make a great noise for remembering things … (but) in time, all this stuff fades.”
“It’s one thing to see something online. It’s another to see in person,” May said of the history on display and tucked away in corners of the building. The Racine Area Veterans Legacy Museum and Veterans Center, then, can be “A place for them (veterans) to be remembered.”
When visitors look at the displays changed every month in the front entryway and read the placards, May hopes that “for that moment, for no other reason, we remember them (veterans). We promised to do that, and we are going to do that.”
Always looking for stories
Seemingly weekly, somebody donates something new or cool or unique.
A couple of times in August, Tom Karkow and Janet Hoff — the retired couple who had been primary reporters at the local radio station WRJN (1400 AM) from 2004-18 — donated books and binders and other stuff that had been in their home, untouched for years.
“We don’t want to just throw it away,” Karkow said.
That’s exactly what May wants. Don’t throw away that old military stuff from grandpa’s basement; donate it. RAVI will find a story. There’s a closet full of old military uniforms, donated over the years, that are used in the rotating displays in the main entryway.
Whenever a book is donated, May flips to the index, looking for one word: Racine. “We don’t want to just throw it away,” he said.
In the Smalley Memorial Library, there’s an old, wooden, elegant, maroon guitar missing its strings. It had belonged to Santo Bencriscutto, was born and died in Racine, in 1913 and 2007, respectively. Bencriscutto had the guitar with him during the Battle of the Bulge — one of the decisive victories for the Allies near the end of World War Two; Bencriscutto had taken part in five major campaigns during his time in the service.
He’d been drafted into the war effort, decades after his father too had been drafted during World War One, May’s research uncovered for the Bencriscutto family.
Nearby, there’s a stack of horse saddles from the Civil War.
Growing, changing, learning
The museum has yet to achieve the potential RAVI’s leaders think it can reach. It could be the kind of place where local students visit (and learn) on field trips. May hopes it could someday become a sort of “military wing” of the Racine Heritage Museum.
“We haven’t gotten a full vision of the building yet,” May admitted. “Our long goal, in 5 years, is to get people to come in here, particularly people in the community, to learn the names and stories of the veterans who provided the freedom they now have.”
Two years ago, RAVI “emptied the treasury” to update its interior and the “mess hall” adjacent to The Foxhole Lounge with a $200,000 renovation.
Last month, a $100,000 loan was approved to repair the deteriorating exterior. There’s a non-load-bearing wooden column deteriorating at its base on the front stone porch. Other parts of the porch need work. The whole building could benefit from a new coat of paint.
“It needs to be fixed,” May said. “Every time you open up a wall it’s a surprise, and an expensive one.”
A car show/customer appreciation party fundraiser is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at The Foxhole Lounge to help pay for all the ongoing projects.