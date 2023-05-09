More information

The Sheriff’s Office currently has four active multi-purpose K-9s on patrol and one K-9 trained in locating electronics.

The career of a K-9 is around seven years, making most dogs 8 to 9 years old upon retirement. The Sheriff’s Office has been fortunate to have K-9s from a very reputable K-9 training facility in North Carolina that has been in business for over 30 years. The health and performance of the dogs provided by Southern Police Canine has allowed our deputies to have longer careers with their K-9 partners.

Fox Valley Veterinary Service cared for K-9 Nox through the years. Union Grove Animal Hospital, Bell City Vet, Beechwood Vet and North Shore Animal Hospital help take care of the K-9s at little to no cost to the K-9 program.

The Sheriff’s K-9 program is solely funded through the generous contributions of the community.

Those interested in making a tax-deductible donation of any amount to the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit can make a check out to the Racine County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit or contact one of the K-9 supervisors: Sgt. Troy Ruffalo, 262-636-8785, troy.ruffalo@racinecounty.com, or Sgt. Joe Patla, 262-636-3841, joseph.patla@racinecounty.com. If a group or business would like to fully fund a new K-9, they may assist the sheriff in naming the new dog.