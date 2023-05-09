K9 Nox of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was humanely put to sleep at the end of last month.
A purebred German Shepherd born on Dec. 3, 2012, Nox was 10 ½ years old. His death was announced in a news release issued Tuesday by the RCSO.
The news follows the death of K9 Murphy after a sudden health condition in March. K9 Friday and K9 Nitro both retired within the last several months, at nearly 11 and 12 years old, respectively, making for four lost K9s within the RCSO recently.
RCSO Deputy Kurt Clemens was paired with Nox at the Southern Police Canine facility in North Carolina in spring 2014.
After successfully completing a six-week training course, Nox went into service with Clemens working the late evening shift.
Clemens and Nox quickly proved to be an asset team during high priority calls, SWAT deployments, open air sniffs during traffic stops, and drug interdiction assignments on the Interstate 94 corridor, according to the release.
Nox was a dual-purpose K9 certified in narcotic detection, evidence/article search, building search, tracking/handler protection and criminal apprehension.
Over the course of Clemens and Nox’s partnership, they trained for more than 2,500 hours and had nearly 1,000 deployments.
As a longtime member of the SWAT Team, Clemens and Nox often assisted in the execution of search warrants and the apprehension of dangerous felons engaged in a wide range of criminal activity.
“The agents of the Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit could always count on Deputy Clemens and K9 Nox to safely get the bad guy and locate the guns and the drugs,” wrote Lt. Michael Luell, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, in the release. “It is impossible to measure the number of lives saved by the professionalism, skill, courage and commitment of Deputy Clemens and K9 Nox.”
Never slowing down
Clemens noticed that Nox had become lethargic while off duty and didn’t want to touch his favorite food on April 30.
Clemens took Nox to an emergency veterinary hospital where after several tests, it was determined his kidneys were failing. Nox had been receiving treatment from his local vet for kidney-related issues.
With no other options, Nox was put to sleep with Clemens at his side.
Through their partnership, Clemens and Nox shared some memorable moments.
In spring 2016, Nox alerted a man was aggressively approaching their squad car. As Clemens was stepping out of the squad car, the man attacked Clemens, and during the struggle, the two ended up on the ground.
With the driver’s door still open and knowing his partner was being attacked, Nox wiggled through the door and partition between the front and back seats, leaped out the open door, grabbed onto the man’s wrist with his "titanium" teeth, and didn't release until the man was taken into custody.
In September 2018, deputies located an occupied vehicle behind a closed business. While speaking to the two occupants, the deputies noticed another man attempting to conceal himself along a nearby fence line.
The man had a police-style duty belt that often contains weapons within his reach. The deputies gave many commands to the man to come out and show his hands; however, the man tried to crawl deeper into the fence line, attempting to conceal himself.
When the man lunged for the duty belt, Clemens released Nox and the dog instantly engaged the man so that the deputies could safely take the man into custody.
Although Nox turned 10 in December, he didn’t slow down. Nox’s last apprehension was in April when deputies and other local agencies pursued two men in a U-Haul that had just committed retail theft at Best Buy.
The U-Haul was also a suspect vehicle in numerous retail thefts throughout southeastern Wisconsin. After a nearly 20-mile pursuit, stop-sticks were successfully deployed and a tire on the U-Haul started to deflate.
When the U-Haul was no longer operable, the two occupants fled the vehicle. Clemens and Nox chased after the operator of the vehicle.
The man turned and squared-up on Clemens, attempting to fight. Clemens decentralized the man and Nox grabbed onto the man’s calf with his teeth. During the struggle, the man punched Nox and pulled on the dog’s face.
When the man was finally secured with handcuffs, he stated, “I won’t ever do this again!”
The man was arrested for multiple felony charges and a DOC warrant. The man had a long history of felony thefts, fleeing and eluding and an armed bank robbery.
When on patrol with Clemens, Nox was all business, but he was a gentle giant during community events, the Racine County Fair or at home with Clemens’ wife and children. Nox was a "perfect blend" of protector and community ambassador, the release said.
“Deputy Clemens, you and K9 Nox were an incredible team that provided a tremendous service to the community,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated. “While I know you are grieving the loss of your partner, please find comfort in that K9 Nox lived a very full life doing what he loved — fighting crime and serving the community with his best friend. Thank you, K9 Nox will be missed but not forgotten.”
