CALEDONIA — People partied like it was 1899 at the Caledonia Historical Society’s Fall Heritage Festival this past weekend.
The event, the seventh annual, was held both Saturday and Sunday at the 12-acre Caledonia Historical Village at Five Mile Road and Highway 38. This year’s theme was “Passport to the Past”: Younger guests each received a passport to guide them through the festival to experience various activities and points of interest.
One example was the rope-making display, where docents such as Roy Miles helped attendees — for a donation or even for free — turn a crank to weave about an 8-foot length of rope from three strands of twine.
“Go ahead and start turning,” Miles told a young participant Sunday. As one person turned the crank of the rope-making device, manufactured in 1901, another person ran a guide along the length of twine-becoming-rope.
“Let me do it all by myself, please!” a young boy was heard saying.
In less than a minute, the rope was ready to be tied off. Each end was wrapped in electrical tape to keep it from unraveling, and the end strands were cut off. Before electrical tape, said Chuck Miles — Historical Society president and Roy’s father — the ends would have been tied with string, a process called “whipping.”
People could add a bit of yarn to make their finished product more colorful.
If she had a hammer
Over at the porch of the museum, Evie Belland of Racine played “Almost Persuaded” and other traditional songs on her hammer dulcimer, a richly colored wooden instrument with metal strings. Belland, a former Caledonian, switched between two pairs of “hammers” — actually very lightweight, delicate-looking wooden things — to make her sound brighter or mellower.
“(The hammer dulcimer) probably goes back to biblical times; dulcimers are actually mentioned in the Bible,” Belland said. “Plus, I’ve also been told it’s the forerunner to a piano.
“I got it when I lived down South; I used to live in Arkansas for a few years. It’s a popular instrument there; it’s really a folk instrument.”
Belland, who also acts as a docent in the cabin, is a regular at the monthly open houses the Caledonia Historical Society holds at the Historical Village.
“Because I love history,” she said. “I just think it’s really important to keep all of these things going; I think we need to be mindful of our history and of our immigration, all of our families that came to this country.” Hers came from Norway in the 1800s, she added.
Belland’s daughter, Mary Jensen, was also due to show up and take turns on the hammer dulcimer with her mother.
Botting machine shed
Festival Chairman Ron Cooke was happy to tell the story of the Botting machine shed that has been taking shape at the village’s northern end.
“I am the great-grandson of E.J. Botting who built this two-story machine shed in 1900,” Cooke said.
The shed Botting had built is 24 feet wide by 70 feet long, Cooke said. “He was a very successful farmer, he was a community activist, he was superintendent of schools and did all kinds of different things.”
When We Energies bought the land all around the shed — which was on Botting Road — the Historical Society’s members heard it was destined to be demolished. So, in 2015, they asked the utility for the shed.
We Energies not only gave the group the shed but also the ice house there, and moved them both to the village. That involved cutting off the top story and moving it separately. It sat for about two years; little by little, the Historical Society has been reassembling it.
After completion, Cooke said, the Botting machine shed will house a donated J.I. Case Co. tractor treadmill; a rare Leroy Tractor, made in Milwaukee in the 1930s; and a haybine. Cooke also plans to put the Botting history on the shed’s back wall.
He said the shed’s second floor will be for the Historical Society’s use only.
