RACINE — No milk or Saturday morning cartoons required.

For the last month, students at Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St., have been collecting cereal boxes in an attempt to create a massive domino fall throughout the school — and on Friday morning, they tried to break a world record.

According to Guinness World Records, Long Beach Middle School in New York holds the world record for “Most Cereal Boxes in a Domino Fashion” with a 6,391 boxes in May 2021.

The students at Red Apple collected more than 7,500 boxes, and while the total is higher than the official Guinness record, it is unclear if it will be recognized.

This was the second time Red Apple has hosted a cereal box domino fall event. Students collected 2,300 boxes of cereal in 2021.

The event was organized by Red Apple Counselor Patricia Howard and teacher Susanne Kelly-Johnson.

Two two got the idea from a parent who shared that other schools were hosting similar events.

“We’re a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) school, so the drive brings in all things science, math and character building as far as cooperation, generosity, teamwork and communication skills are in it — and then we turn it right back into the community,” Howard said.

She said the entire student body helped collect, advertise and assemble the maze of boxes, which began on the third floor of the building and passed through several classrooms and the school’s library before ending inside the school’s gym.

Assembling the boxes was an effort that required special precautions to ensure all fell when they were meant to — and not a moment before.

Members of the Red Apple Student Council were placed strategically along the path during the assembly process to ensure that if the boxes start falling prematurely, they could be stopped before too much damage to the process was done.

Student Council members, including fifth grader Sophie Angus, also made sure to help knock down boxes during the fall if the path got stuck.

“They come by really fast and stop sometimes,” Angus said, just before she knocked down the last couple boxes at the end of the drop.

All the boxes of cereal will be donated to food banks throughout the county, including Racine County Food Bank, Cops and Kids and HALO Inc., using teachers to make the deliveries.

“It took a good day to do it” Howard said, “but it was great, absolutely fantastic.”

Photos from Red Apples' world record cereal drop Working together Boxes Stacking Teamwork A quick fix Everyone help Boys from Red Apple watch the boxes fall All cheers