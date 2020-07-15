A not-so-pleasant outcome: Mount Pleasant Day canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

MOUNT PLEASANT — The village’s popular annual Mount Pleasant Day community festival, slated for Saturday, Sept. 12, is the latest Racine County event to be added to an already long list of 2020 event cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sam Schultz, the village's community development and planning director, and Parks and Recreation Manager George Baumgardt updated the Mount Pleasant Village Board Monday about the decision to cancel the event, which last year attracted 1,200 attendees.
The free family-oriented block party-styled event, first held in 2015, has been held annually since 2017 in mid-September at Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive. The 2019 event included nearly 50 vendor booths, including those sponsored by a variety of village businesses. There were also activities for children; games with the Mount Pleasant Police Department; activities run by the South Shore Fire Department; live music; food; a beer garden; helicopter rides; raffles; and the opportunity to explore and climb on fire engines, tractors and trucks of all sizes.
Public health concerns
“The recommendation after reaching out to the (Central Racine County) Health Department is to cancel Mount Pleasant Day,” Schultz told village trustees, noting that CRCHD's COVID-19 guidance is for no more than 250 people to meet in an outdoor setting.
Village Administrator Maureen Murphy added that in her discussions with CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner regarding the event, Gesner had “recommended cancelling,” particularly with its Sept. 12 date and its family-oriented nature.
“It’s hoped that the kids will be back in school,” Murphy said. “To minimize their exposure to each other and to everything else, the timing of it (Mount Pleasant Day) is exactly in the wrong time of year for what’s happening as COVID-19 progresses into the fall.”
Economic concerns
Given the widespread deep economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Schultz noted that there were also concerns among organizers regarding the village’s ability to attract event sponsor contributions and a sufficient numbers of vendors in support of the festival, saying it would be a “rough act.”
Mirroring communities across Wisconsin and the nation, Baumgardt noted the large number of 2020 events in Racine County have been cancelled, including: Burlington's ChocolateFest, the Burlington Fireman’s Dance, fireworks in Sturtevant, Roma Lodge's Italian Fest, the Lighthouse Run, Animal Crackers concerts at the Racine Zoo, Juneteenth Day and the Racine County Fair, among many others.
“The recommendation from us is to cancel this year and put our efforts into 2021,” Schultz told the board.
Hopeful for 2021
Noting that Mount Pleasant Day took 2016 off after the inaugural festival and “came back very strong after that,” Schultz said he felt optimistic that Mount Pleasant Day would come back in 2021 “bigger and better than ever.”
Village President David DeGroot said the odds were already against holding Mount Pleasant Day this year.
“It’s disappointing,” DeGroot said. “I am disappointed, but it looked kind of inevitable that this day was gonna come. I’m not happy with the idea of cancelling it, but to pursue it and come up with kind of a half-butted show, I don’t think that would be very wise either.”
“The recommendation from us is to cancel this year and put our efforts into 2021.”
Sam Schultz, Mount Pleasant community development and planning director
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.