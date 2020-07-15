A not-so-pleasant outcome: Mount Pleasant Day canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Village Administrator Maureen Murphy added that in her discussions with CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner regarding the event, Gesner had “recommended cancelling,” particularly with its Sept. 12 date and its family-oriented nature.

“It’s hoped that the kids will be back in school,” Murphy said. “To minimize their exposure to each other and to everything else, the timing of it (Mount Pleasant Day) is exactly in the wrong time of year for what’s happening as COVID-19 progresses into the fall.”

Economic concerns

Given the widespread deep economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Schultz noted that there were also concerns among organizers regarding the village’s ability to attract event sponsor contributions and a sufficient numbers of vendors in support of the festival, saying it would be a “rough act.”

Mirroring communities across Wisconsin and the nation, Baumgardt noted the large number of 2020 events in Racine County have been cancelled, including: Burlington's ChocolateFest, the Burlington Fireman’s Dance, fireworks in Sturtevant, Roma Lodge's Italian Fest, the Lighthouse Run, Animal Crackers concerts at the Racine Zoo, Juneteenth Day and the Racine County Fair, among many others.