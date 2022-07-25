A nonprofit's 'restructuring' halted years of progress on bringing AmeriCorps volunteers to Racine

RACINE — For three years, the newly established Racine office of Public Allies Wisconsin has been trying to build connections in the Racine area.

Working for Public Allies, a national nonprofit based in Milwaukee that places AmeriCorps volunteers with local nonprofits and other social justice-related organizations, staff members built relationships with groups that allowed young energetic workers to serve the good in the Racine and Kenosha areas.

In 2021, there were fewer than five placements of AmeriCorps volunteers in the greater Racine area. In 2022, there were 10 placements at places like StriveTogether, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Then, on July 7, it was all over. Public Allies’ national organization announced it was shutting down nine of its 22 offices, including the one in Racine.

Public Allies staff members thought July 7 was going to be a normal day of work.

“I had no idea this was coming,” said Paula Phillips, board chair for Public Allies Wisconsin.

Employees thought nothing of it when their website logins weren’t working; the real surprise came after they received calls from the national office, being told that their local offices were being immediately closed and that their jobs were terminated due to a company-wide restructuring.

The Racine office is one of the offices that was closed down unexpectedly.

Public Allies, a nonprofit organization that aims to help young talent find a career by pairing them with partnered nonprofit organizations, recently laid off 32 members of staff nationwide and closed down 9 of the 22 offices.

Then-current allies and alumni of the program were informed that “restructuring” focused on was coming and 32 staff members were informed that their sites were being closed and that their jobs were being discontinued.

Public Allies released a statement July 7, although officials have not replied to requests for comment.

“The restructuring streamlines the organization, strengthens core operations, broadens the organization’s impact, and diversifies sources of revenue. Some local sites will be closing, and the national office will be reorganized, resulting in staff layoffs,” the statement said.

Four days later, as backlash rose from within the organization, from those laid off and on social media, another statement was released. “This is an incredibly difficult time for all those who love Public Allies,” it said. “The organization was operating in an untenable environment, the operating model was outdated, and it was unequivocally clear that a dramatic shift was necessary in order for the 30-year-old organization to survive and thrive.”

The nonprofit said that all severance packages for those laid off were “above industry standard.”

The Journal Times was told that non-disclosure agreements were included as part of the severance packages. As such, none of the 32 staff members who were laid off could be reached for comment at the time of reporting.

“It’s really frustrating,” Phillips said. “Part of the reason we were open in Racine and Kenosha is because of the belief that leadership starts from the ground, where people actually live in communities. It’s been great that we have existed in Milwaukee for so long, but people don’t need to live in big cities like Milwaukee or Chicago to get those experiences working within the nonprofit sector.”

Phillips is unsure why the Racine/Kenosha office would be one of the closures, let alone why the closures happened overall.

According to Phillips, the Racine/Kenosha office was doing really well. Phillips says that the conception of an office in Racine was due to a grant Public Allies Wisconsin was given by Serve Wisconsin and that the Racine/Kenosha site was a high-performing one, being able to successfully reach fundraising benchmarks and find partner organizations.

“In terms of local governance or finance or performance, there is nothing that would indicate that something needed to close.”

Seven allies working out of the Racine/Kenosha office were told they would be able to carry out the final two weeks of their service through a virtual option, throwing a wrench both into their experience and also the organizations that were benefitting from their work.

Yalanda Ludtke, who is also a member of Public Allies Wisconsin’s board, had been the supervisor for an ally placed at Higher Expectations for Racine County, a nonprofit where Ludtke works as the collaborative partnerships director. Ludtke said she found out about the restructuring via the communication chain of the current allies, not from the organization itself.

“I think that the communication seemed staggered and not quite organized,” Ludtke said. “Folks who were laid off obviously found out before (others) did. But it really seemed that people were being informed at different times and by different means.”

Ludtke had hoped that Public Allies could work closely with Higher Expectations in the future. That doesn’t seem likely after the restructuring.

“The benefit of Public Allies is to support nontraditional leaders, and they are uniquely suited and equipped to do so,” Ludtke said. “They have the internal capacity to lift up nontraditional leaders in a way other organizations don’t have. At Higher Expectations, we were absolutely wanting to partner with an organization working to shift power to those who have historically faced barriers getting into organizational roles. It is work we believe in and know it is important which is why we wanted to host an ally and want to be able to continue to do so.”

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.