DOVER — A deceased U.S. Marine Corps veteran will be laid to rest with military honors at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, and it is very likely some of those who will pay their respects never knew the man.

It is something that happens about once a month at the cemetery, informally called a “no next of kin service,” explained Gary Dierks, director of the Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Services Bureau in the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. The service itself will be exactly the same as for any other military veteran, held in the chapel with presentation of the flags, a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”

What is different in these cases, Dierks explained, is who is invited to attend the ceremony. Several years ago, the state created a “no next of kin service” contact list. He estimated that list contains “at least a couple dozen” individuals and organizations that elected to be notified for these types of military funerals. Anyone may ask to be added to the list.

Regardless of who chooses to attend these types of military funerals, no U.S. military veteran ever has a funeral there without someone present in uniform from the deceased veteran’s service branch, Dierks said. That can include members of the grounds staff at the cemetery, 21731 Spring St. (Highway C). It always includes at least one person from the state Military Full Honors Program, which is located at the cemetery.

Sometimes there is family

Despite the name “no next of kin service,” that’s not always the case with these types of funerals, Dierks said. There have been situations in which the family cannot attend, or could not be contacted. The latter is the case for Tuesday’s service, Dierks said: The funeral home had not been able to contact the family as of Monday.

Dierks said the names of those who are given this type of funeral service are not given out until they are published at the cemetery on the day of the service, and he declined to release the name of the deceased Marine in this case.

“We are very hesitant to release information,” he said. The bureau’s “worst nightmare,” he said, is that family members arrive for the service and find the chapel overrun with unexpected strangers.

“We don’t want to turn it into a show,” Dierks said. “We don’t want to cross over that line to distribute information the family does not want distributed.”

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant.

