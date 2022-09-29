A new We Rock The Spectrum gym will open Saturday in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Heather and Andre Bennett have spent most of their careers as educators helping neurodivergent children and different needs. When their son, Dawson was diagnosed with autism in 2013, Heather knew she wanted to do more, not just for him, but for other families in similar situations. After processing their son’s diagnosis, Heather started looking into opening a business.
On Saturday, the Bennetts will be opening the southeastern Wisconsin chapter of We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym at 5509 Durand Ave., Suite B, Mount Pleasant.
We Rock The Spectrum is a chain of children’s gyms orientated around kids who might have developmental or physical needs. While these children are the focus of these gyms, they are meant to be enjoyed by all children.
The Mount Pleasant gym will be the third gym in Wisconsin, aiming to serve not only families from the Racine area but also Kenosha County and northern Illinois. The nearest affiliated gym is on Rawson Avenue in Oak Creek.
The Bennetts initially found the organization when Heather looked through social media for ideas for a business of her own. She wanted to create something for her son. Dawson showed interest in gymnastics classes, so the gym seemed the perfect fit.
We Rock the Spectrum gyms is now a global brand, having gyms not only in the states but in locations like the Philippines, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.
Heather and Andre have years of experience working with students, especially those with special needs.
Andre has worked as the principal of Starbuck elementary and has been the executive director for Racine alternative programming for five years. Heather worked at Gilmore from 2003 to 2009, and took time to stay and be with Dawson after he was born. She also worked as the dean of students for Case High School before dedicating her time fully to Dawson and working on starting We Rock The Spectrum.
“This is our new baby,” Heather said of the gym.
The motto and mission statement for We Rock The Spectrum is “Finally a place where you never have to say ‘I’m sorry.’”
This motto is something that really touched the Bennett’s in a personal way.
“It very much is a space for us. We’ve had a big kid all our lives,” Andre said. “We have a kid who has a significant amount of sensory needs. For us, just trying to go places just like every other parent would want to take their kids — like a park or playground or an indoor play area or whatever — we’ve always had some issues with it; not a ton, but there have always been some issues in his ability to be in that space.” But as for the new gym, “That’s what this space is. (Parents) don’t have to feel any certain way because their kid is a little different and maybe not showing behaviors that are typical of neurotypical human being.”
From sensory-safe gym equipment covered in soft-smooth padding to a floor covered in gym mats and family-safer bathrooms with changing areas for kids of all sizes, We Rock the Spectrum is dedicated to supporting all people with sensory needs.
The gym’s grand opening will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
We Rock the spectrum will also have a retail store featuring sensory toys, apparel and puzzles. The store also sells socks, which are required to play in the open gym area.
Open play costs $14 per child, with siblings being discounted to $12. Monthly passes are available as well, starting at $150 a child. Party packages and private play sessions are also available.
Once the gym is established, the Bennetts want to be able to partner with occupation therapists in the area, allowing them to work with the equipment. Heather, who has a background in occupational therapy, could also assist their patients.
The hours of operation for We Rock The Spectrum are based on parties and private events, so it is encouraged that people check werockthespectrumracinecountywi.com for open gym scheduling.
Family travel five: Expanding horizons by expanding awareness
Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt
In a letter regarding the case, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote “I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect."
Referring to the body camera video, “I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”
A Green Bay man has been accused of assaulting and strangling a woman in Racine as well as putting a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her. His bail has been set at one-fifth of a million dollars.