A new We Rock The Spectrum gym will open Saturday in Mount Pleasant

Some neuro-terminology

Neurodiversity: The multiplicity that exists within humans regarding neurological differences resulting from variations in the human brain.

Ableism: A set of beliefs or practices that devalue and discriminate against people with physical, intellectual, or psychiatric disabilities and often rests on the assumption that disabled people need to be "fixed" in one form or the other.

Allistic: Not affected by autism. Used in a sentence, "Someone with autism may be indistinguishable from their allistic peers to a layperson."

Neurotypical: Refers to a person who does not exhibit neurological differences such as autism.

Neurodivergent/Neurodivergence: Differences in mental or neurological function from what is considered typical. Examples include autistic, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and dyspraxia.

Acquired Neurodivergence: Refers to when a neurological condition is acquired later in life such as through traumatic brain injury, stroke, dementia, Alzheimer’s or Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.

— According to the Therapist Neurodiversity Collective and the Oxford English Dictionary