RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason says Racine, and the United States, are experiencing what looks like a new New Deal.

During his State of the City address Tuesday evening, he alluded multiple times throughout the address to the New Deal, a series of programs in the 1930s that created funding to support farmers, the unemployed, young people, the elderly and veterans while the country was embroiled in the Great Depression.

Mason quoted President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who oversaw the New Deal, “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

He outlined the historic investments from the state and federal government made in the last year that allowed the city to invest in programs for city residents to promote upward economic mobility.

“As an organization, we are deeply committed to ensuring that our residents receive quality services and opportunities and enjoy a good quality of life,” Mason said. “We believe that city government can create access and supports to increase our residents’ economic mobility and create generational wealth.”

While he made mention that "there has been perhaps no greater area of concern in the last year than the increase in gun violence and gun-related homicides we have seen," Mason did not mention the referendum to fund 11 more police officer positions that failed earlier this month, or if there's a plan to fund new positions in a different way. He put the blame on cuts to policing in Racine on continuous cuts to shared revenue by Republicans who control the state legislature, not on administrative decisions as the city has repeatedly faced budget constraints.

'New Deal'

Mason spent time outlining the millions of state and federal funding that has come into the city.

“The last time we saw a substantial investment of this size was three decades ago to build a state prison on Memorial Drive,” he said.

The state has funneled approximately $36 million to help fund projects in Racine that aim to improve health care, crime prevention and homeownership rates.

The funding includes $23 million in funding for new homes, including $15 million for at least 60 new homes in the Lincoln-King neighborhood, and $20 million for a permanent home for the Racine Community Health Center and a new MLK Community Center.

The GROW Racine investments include:

• $2 million over four years from ARPA funds for the Youth Employment Program and Youth Employment Specialist.

• $510,000 over four years in pre-apprenticeship scholarships.

• $475,000 over four years in scholarships to help those seeking their High School Equivalency Diploma.

• $600,000 over four years dedicated to the Racine Financial Empowerment Center.

The GROW Racine initiative provides funding to assist residents earn their high school diplomas, provides a pathway to start jobs in the trades, become homeowners and repair/improve their homes through TID programs.

According to Mason, since the GROW Racine initiative began in March, more than 300 city residents have applied for one of the scholarships to earn their HSED certificate or to start a career in the building trades.

Additionally, the GROW Racine initiative also included the City of Racine’s Youth Employment Program, an 8-week summer career experience that puts youth between 16-24 years old to work in various city departments.

Mason said 36 youth participated in the first session over the 2022 summer.

“I am proud to say we currently have four youth employees from the program who are in the process of applying for or continuing to work for the city of Racine,” he said.

Another GROW Racine initiative is the Racine Financial Empowerment Center, which has provided free financial counseling to city residents for approximately 18 months.

Mason said the center has “served 260 city residents and helped them reduce $322,000 in debts and increase personal savings by almost $84,000.”

Mason repeatedly credited President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, all three of whom are Democrats, for their efforts in funding programs in cities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public safety

“I have heard loud and clear from residents across the community," Mason said, "who are disturbed by the increasing frequency of shots fired and the headlines of gun-related violence.”

He outlined the steps the city has taken to respond, which includes: partnerships with the sheriff’s office, the district attorney's office, the school district and nonprofits like Voices of Black Mothers United, Neighborhood Watch, and the new program Safe and Sound.

Those partnerships, Mason said, could be difference-makers in addressing rising crime.

"I know that we need to do more to support our police and their efforts to work with other agencies to hold those accountable that would resort to gun violence," Mason said. "We now have deputies partnered with Racine Police Department investigations and COP (Community Oriented Policing officers) to execute warrants to get guns off the street in a very targeted way."

The mayor noted a $800,000 grant from the state will allow the city to purchase public safety equipment, such as cameras, and $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to partner with local organizations for programming to address at-risk and underserved youth.

As the mayor noted, the effort to reduce crime must also include getting to the root of the issues.

Mason went on to point out while the ARPA funding helped stabilize the city’s budget, it is temporary funding that does not address long-term systemic issues that has led to reductions in city budgets – including public safety.

He noted the state is sitting on $3 billion in surplus revenue. Evers attempted to increase state aid to municipalities by 5%, which was removed from the budget by Republicans, who control the state legislature.

“It’s time for Republicans to stop paying lip service to funding police,” Mason said. “It’s time for them to walk the walk instead of just talking the talk.”

Progress

The mayor also promoted efforts the city made to improve the quality of life for city residents, such as improvements made to parks, including new playground equipment, longer hours at community centers, summer programming and additional safety features at beaches.

He noted the success of the Neighborhood Enhancement Division, which allows renters to request an inspection of potential code violations and landlords the opportunity to work with the city on correcting the violations.

Mason also praised the $100 million in private development at the Horlick site as well as the progress being made at the Verdant Hotel on Monument Square.

He also spoke enthusiastically of the expansion of manufacturing by Summit Packaging, which is expected to bring additional jobs.