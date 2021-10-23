A new look for your TV listings

Today, The Journal Times restores the daily TV listings to the daily paper.

Instead of a section you have to hold onto all week, you’ll have everything you need for evening viewing on Page A2 of that day’s paper.

Sports fans, you will continue to get the listings of that day’s live sports events on the Scoreboard page in the Sports section.

Each Sunday, there will be listings for that week’s daytime programming. You can find those today on Page D6.

Our revamped TV listings join another new feature we've recently added: The Get Out & About section.

This new section, a joint venture between The Journal Times and the Kenosha News launched Oct. 7, brings together information on all the best live events and activities coming up in the Racine-Kenosha area. If it’s happening around here, you’ll know it’s coming by reading Get Out & About.

