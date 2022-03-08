A new kitten for Austyn: Silver lining for family displaced by Anthony Lane apartment fire

RACINE — Austyn Loshek was already in joyful tears before her four paws were in his arms.

Loshek, 9, has had a rough two weeks. On the night of Feb. 25, his home burned down. He and his mom had been living at The Maples apartments on Anthony Lane, which was a total loss in the fire that forced more than 30 people into crisis.

He missed some school during the next week, a week that his mom, Amanda Fish, described as “insane” and “overwhelming.”

The worst part, beyond being forced to live with friends and family as Fish looks to “rebuild” in Union Grove, was the loss of Lilly.

Lilly, a gray cat who had been in the apartment when the fire started, was one of several pets living at The Maples who was killed in the fire. Fish and Loshek had not been home that night, “thank God,” Fish said.

When Racine Police Officer Travis Brady, a Community Oriented Policing officer stationed on Anthony Lane, heard about what happened to Lilly, he started making some calls. Petco provided supplies and a stuffed cat with a heart-shaped collar that reads “Lilly.”

But Rachelle Zold did one better.

Zold, of Racine, fosters cats with Paws Up Pet Rescue, a Sheboygan-based nonprofit. Recently, a litter of kittens had been abandoned at Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant. Zold fed them with a bottle. One died, but others were nursed back to health. One of them was donated to be given to Loshek.

Loshek was pulled out of class Tuesday afternoon at Wadewitz Elementary and taken to the library by Principal Lee Waechter.

There, he was met by his mom, Officer Brady, Zold and a few others to witness him getting to meet his new kitten for the first time.

Zold and Fish took turns stroking her. The feline’s sharp black and white fur make her look like she’s ready for a wedding, dressed to the nines in a tuxedo. Small and calm, she didn’t fight or whine when Brady picked her up and passed her into Austyn’s arms for the first time.

The fourth-grader doesn’t know what his kitten’s name will be yet. But she does have a home. In Austyn’s arms.

