A new kitten for Austyn: Silver lining for family displaced by Anthony Lane apartment fire

Lilly, a gray cat who had been in the apartment when the fire started, was one of several pets living at The Maples who was killed in the fire. Fish and Loshek had not been home that night, “thank God,” Fish said.
Zold, of Racine, fosters cats with Paws Up Pet Rescue, a Sheboygan-based nonprofit. Recently, a litter of kittens had been abandoned at Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant. Zold fed them with a bottle. One died, but others were nursed back to health. One of them was donated to be given to Loshek.
Loshek was pulled out of class Tuesday afternoon at Wadewitz Elementary and taken to the library by Principal Lee Waechter.
There, he was met by his mom, Officer Brady, Zold and a few others to witness him getting to meet his new kitten for the first time.
Zold and Fish took turns stroking her. The feline’s sharp black and white fur make her look like she’s ready for a wedding, dressed to the nines in a tuxedo. Small and calm, she didn’t fight or whine when Brady picked her up and passed her into Austyn’s arms for the first time.
The fourth-grader doesn’t know what his kitten’s name will be yet. But she does have a home. In Austyn’s arms.
In photos and video: Apartment building on Anthony Lane may be a total loss
Austyn Loshek smiles as he holds his new kitten for the first time Tuesday afternoon in the library of Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St. Also in the photo, from left, are Racine Police Officer Travis Brady; Rachelle Zold, who fostered the kitten and donated her; and Wadewitz Principal Lee Waechter.
If you were to stand in the basement of what had been The Maples on Anthony Lane today, you'd be able to clearly see the sky, with most of the roof having been consumed by a fire that destroyed the building the night of Feb. 25. The building is considered a total loss.