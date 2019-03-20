RACINE — After 27 years in its current facility, Health Care Network held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at its future Downtown Racine home.
A group of people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave gathered in the first floor of the former Chase Bank building, 500 Wisconsin Ave., for a ceremonial groundbreaking as construction crew members worked.
Health Care Network provides free or low-cost health care to Racine County residents who are medically uninsured, or medically insured with no dental coverage and have limited income. Mason lauded the organization for its impact in the community.
"I can't even imagine the number of lives that this organization has positively impacted," Mason said. "I'm proud to be here in support of not only this groundbreaking and expansion, but also the work the Health Care network has done over the years. I'm excited to see what is to come."
During the event, Mark Lewno, Health Care Network board president, thanked the community, donors and volunteer providers for their support.
“I am humbled by the generosity and support the greater Racine area has shown to further our initiative for providing free and low-cost health care to Racine County residents with limited income and medically uninsured,” Lewno said.
"We are only as strong as our nonprofits," Delagrave said. "We (the county) put some resources here because we know how important the Health Care Network is."
Goal nearly reached
Less than a year into a three-year, $600,000 capital campaign to fund construction renovations of its new facility, $545,000 has been raised, said Alison Sergio, Health Care Network executive director.
"It's like a dream come true to have a new, updated space for patients to come that we can all be proud of," Sergio said. Money that is raised will go to upgrades to equipment and the new facility and patient care, she said.
Sergio also said donors will be honored in some way at the new center which is expected to be ready in July. That is when the organization will begin moving from its current location at 904 State St.
To make a donation to the capital campaign via PayPal, go to healthcarenetwork.org and click on the donate button. For more information, call Health Care Network at 262-632-2400.
Humble origins
Health Care Network was formed in 1987 inside a basement office of First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., according to Lewno. In 1992, Health Care Network opened its State Street location.
During the organization's 32 years of service, Lewno said, there have been 211,000 appointments, valued at approximately $42 million, and 88,000 instances of prescription assistance, amounting to roughly $5.6 million.
“While these statistics are impressive, they don’t quite tell the full story," Lewno said. "They don’t tell the story of the mother struggling to pay for groceries who now can rest easy because her sick child has gotten care.”
