RACINE — When Fabi Maldonado was growing up, he didn’t always feel seen.

“I kind of had like an identity crisis growing up,” said the Political Director for Voces de la Frontera, a Wisconsin-based community organization fighting for the rights of low-wage workers, immigrants and students. “I didn’t definitely feel my culture was celebrated … I definitely didn’t feel like I was seen.”

Maldonado, also one of few Latino faces in local government as the supervisor for Racine County District 2, said attending one of the many celebrations Racine Public Library is hosting for Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday made him feel like he was seeing “a new generation.”

And that generation took shape in the youth dancers performing that night, and the even littler kids sitting on the curb of Library Drive watching their culture in action.

“I didn’t have this when I was a kid … And being around, you know, my culture, my people, it’s empowering,” Maldonado said.

Celebrating heritage

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of individuals whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

It was first observed in 1968 and began as Hispanic Heritage Week until it was expanded to a monthlong celebration in 1988, 20 years later. The month includes several independence anniversaries for Latin American countries.

Locally, RPL celebrates the month by hosting dance performances, featuring poets and writers from the Racine Literacy Council, take-home crafts and movie showings.

The Diversity Dance group, made up of young Latinx girls from ages 4 and up, performed on Thursday a traditional belly dance and a dance mash-up at the library with modern music and classic Spanish-language songs.

A troupe of Chinelo dancers, donning traditional large masks and costumes, also performed a carnival dance representative of the Mexican state of Morelos.

Dulce Cervantes Contreras, current Racine Unified School District board member and the first Latina on the school board in the district, said celebrating Hispanic Heritage with the performances was “like being back home.”

“I’m an immigrant myself and just having people around me, celebrating their culture, our culture, it’s amazing,” Cervantes Contreras said.

Raising awareness

Maldonado said Racine has a strong Latino population and everyone is working together to “raise those voices up even further.” The Latinx leadership in local government is also growing; in June for the first time ever, there was at least one Latino or Latina leader in every level of Racine’s government.

The goal is to keep raising awareness of the issues in the Latinx population and to keep growing representation, Maldonado said.

The Hispanic Roundtable of Racine hosts an annual luncheon in celebration of the month, which it has done for the last 24 years (adjusted for the COVID-19 pandemic), where it raises funds to provide holiday food baskets and home repairs for Latinx families in the county in need.

Annabell Bustillos, vice president of the HRT, said it’s important to advocate for the Latinx community in need, especially those who are undocumented.

Ricardo Fierro, Racine resident, was arrested in 2018 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside his home. He’s back in the city under Humanitarian Parole; he has one year of legal status in the U.S. and he’s currently working on obtaining citizenship.

Last October, 110 undocumented Racine families nearly became homeless during the pandemic, but Racine Interfaith Coalition’s Racine Immigrant Support Initiative raised about $39,000 to help.

“It’s hard for undocumented individuals to trust certain systems or organizations … there are those barriers to service,” Bustillos said. “It’s important to take an extra step for undocumented individuals because they’re skeptical.”

A sisterhood

Ilse Merlin, a teacher in the Diversity Dance group, said she dances with her younger sisters, Ilyn, 11, and Ruby, 9. Ilse said that the entire group feels like a sisterhood: “We build each other up.”

The group learns traditional dances and listens to Spanish-language songs, which Ilse said is a way of teaching the girls to be “proud of your culture, especially growing up in an area where it’s not always (celebrated). It helps you pass down traditions.”

One of the older dancers, Vivian Ramirez, 14, said she feels like a role model for the other girls in the group. “It’s really good that I get to help younger girls and form close bonds with them.”

Diversity Dance Member Meztli Rodriguez, 10, said she feels like “I actually belong to this.”

