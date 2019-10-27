MOUNT PLEASANT — To a group of more than 100 attendees gathered Wednesday, Duane Kuiper pointed out flattened earth in the distance where his family’s farm had once stood. His father Henry and mother Annette bought the Kuiper Farm in 1952.
There, Kuiper said, pointing to an area where a bulldozer was busily flattening dirt, was where his brother had once been lost in a cornfield for hours. He said he had recently heard on the news about how a young boy lost in a cornfield was found by a drone.
Chuckling, he said there were no drones back then to help them in his brother’s case.
Pointing to another area, he said, was where his sister would help their mother in the family garden.
He then pointed to a place where the barn once stood, reminiscing about how that was where his brother had honed his basketball skills while shooting at a hoop hung from the barn.
The area where the farm once stood — northeast of the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 20 — is set to be home to the future Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, a 96-acre campus which will feature emergency and inpatient services, two clinics focused on primary care and a medical office building.
All four children raised on the Kuiper Farm were in attendance Wednesday as ground was broken for the new facility, which is expected to open in 2022.
Kuiper, who played Major League Baseball for 12 years and has been a broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants since 1994, said that his father took pride in the family farm and said his family knows they are placing the land’s future in good hands. Henry Kuiper died on Aug. 14 at age 94.
“This land was really, really special to my mom and dad, and he wanted the next owners of this property to be special as well,” Kuiper said. “So at this time, the Kuiper family would like to thank Advocate Aurora for making this happen for him, and for us.”
Instead of the traditional breaking of ground, with golden shovels and construction hats, speakers and participants on Wednesday planted mums, to represent the future growth of Advocate Aurora.
Community impact
The medical center is part of a larger effort by Advocate Aurora Health to expand access to care in Racine County and surrounding areas. In addition to this facility, Advocate Aurora Health is building three new clinics in Mount Pleasant, Racine and Pleasant Prairie, which are all scheduled to open in 2020.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called Aurora “forward-looking” and pointed to all the new developments happening in Mount Pleasant, including Foxconn. “Quality of life in Racine County is on the rise,” Vos said.
Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot echoed that sentiment. “This $228 million investment is one of many new developments in this neighborhood, adding new jobs, innovative technology, contributing to the village’s overall economic growth,” DeGroot said. “This is going to be a major, major player in Mount Pleasant going forward. In fact, I can assure you that it will be seen as one of the crown jewels of Mount Pleasant.”
“When we first talked to those building the medical center and office building here, we spoke about the importance of making care more convenient for our local residents, especially as more and more people call Racine County home,” said Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s East Corridor Patient Service Area.
Bill Santulli, the chief operating officer of Advocate Aurora, said that the organization is the 10th-largest nonprofit medical system in America, with more than 500 outpatient clinics and 28 hospitals.
“Our true north star, our purpose, is to help people live well, and once these state-of-the art buildings are activated, and our team members and doctors and advance practice clinicians have the opportunity to work inside it, we can absolute commit to delivering on our promise,” Santulli said.
