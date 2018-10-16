RACINE — The project is still in the early planning stages, but Racine Unified estimates that a new pool at Case High School will cost from $8 million to $12 million.
A new aquatic center at Case is on the district’s list for referendum-funded major maintenance projects in the 2019 fiscal year, according to a presentation by Shannon Gordon, Unified’s chief operating officer, at Monday’s School Board meeting. The Case pool is not in use, as it was found to be unsafe for swimming shortly before the girls swimming season began late this summer.
Swim families were quick to call out the district for making improvements to other areas of the school, while not replacing the more than 50-year-old pool. The district had since promised to set aside funds to replace the pool, but at least for this year, the Case girls and boys swimming and diving teams are displaced to other facilities for practices and meets.
The district is in the process of drafting a request for proposal for architectural services for a new Case aquatic center, and hasn’t determined if a standalone facility or one incorporated into the existing school building would be the best choice, Superintendent Eric Gallien said.
The district reached the $8 million-$12 million estimate through conversations with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and school districts, universities and communities that have built aquatic centers in the past four years, Gordon said.
She estimated that the cost of the aquatic center would likely eat up the district’s remaining referendum funds slated for major maintenance. Through the November 2014 referendum, Racine Unified voters allowed the district to collect $8.5 per year in local taxes above its state revenue limit for 15 years.
Other projects slated to be funded with referendum dollars in the 2019 fiscal year include a second phase of renovations at Gilmore Fine Arts School and technology enhancements.
