A musical connection creates Jamaican education opportunities

RACINE— A musical partnership between Gifford Elementary School and a Jamaican recording artist brought much-needed technology to Jamaican students who were unable to attend classes due to the pandemic.

Gifford music teacher Jack Senzig and Papa Michigan’s introduction began when Senzig wanted to teach his students about artist choices. Papa Michigan’s “Jamaica Dance“ taught students just that, along with the shoutout video from Papa Michigan himself, detailing his choices. When Papa Michigan told Senzig about students at Bethlehem All-Age and Infant School in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, without the necessary technology to go to class, they got to work.

Through a partnership with the FLOW Foundation, which matched the number of tablets purchased; Papa Michigan; Senzig; and Racine-area nonprofit Our Musical Life, 28 tablets were donated to the students in need on May 20.

But the work is just beginning, as more students at the Bethlehem School are in need of tablets.