A musical connection creates Jamaican education opportunities

RACINE— A musical partnership between Gifford Elementary School and a Jamaican recording artist brought much-needed technology to Jamaican students who were unable to attend classes due to the pandemic.
Gifford music teacher Jack Senzig and Papa Michigan’s introduction began when Senzig wanted to teach his students about artist choices. Papa Michigan’s “Jamaica Dance“ taught students just that, along with the shoutout video from Papa Michigan himself, detailing his choices. When Papa Michigan told Senzig about students at Bethlehem All-Age and Infant School in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, without the necessary technology to go to class, they got to work.
Through a partnership with the FLOW Foundation, which matched the number of tablets purchased; Papa Michigan; Senzig; and Racine-area nonprofit Our Musical Life, 28 tablets were donated to the students in need on May 20.
But the work is just beginning, as more students at the Bethlehem School are in need of tablets.
“The principal at the school had a very hard choice,” Senzig said. “She talked to her staff and they tried to figure out which kids would get the equipment. We only got 28 and there were a lot more kids that needed them. So, they had to choose which students got to go back to school and which didn’t.”
Without Wi-Fi, students in Jamaica rely on cellular plans to access the internet and their virtual learning, which not only increases the initial cost of the tablets but includes the ongoing cost of maintaining a cellular plan. Our Musical Life is continuing to accept donations through its Facebook page.
Senzig, who has been doing singalongs with his students on Wednesdays, also welcomed students from Jamaica, who were able to join through Google Meet. While Senzig said he is leaving Racine Unified School District, he said he hopes to continue hosting singalongs. Papa Michigan said he will be putting a foundation together of his own to continue helping the children of Jamaica “in any which way possible.” Senzig and Michigan both also plan on continuing their partnership.
“Music is in our blood, so when musicians come together, it’s an international language,” Michigan said of working with Senzig.