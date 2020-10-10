A movie palace in Racine: The 1928 opening of the Majestic Theater

RACINE — In the hyperbolic prose of the age, the May 2, 1928, debut of Racine’s Majestic Theater at 1430 Washington Ave., was previewed with 19 pages of superlatives in the previous day's Racine Journal-News.

The paper said the design of the 1,300-seat, Gothic-styled theater offered patrons “unqualified charm of design embellished by exquisite decorative treatment” with its Gothic-arch ticketing vestibule, 82-foot-long entry lobby and main foyer, and expansive 10,400-square-foot auditorium, decorative plaster embellishments, and soaring 70-by-22-foot arched “Comedy” and “Tragedy” proscenium mural by New York painter Vincent Adorante, feted by the Journal-News as “one of the world’s greatest living muralists.”

Built by Ernst C. Klinkert, a German-born local developer and pre-Prohibition Racine brewer, and designed by Racine architect Wade B. Denham, the Majestic was one of four pre-Depression movie palace openings in Racine om 1928 — the 1,972-seat Venetian on Main Street in Downtown Racine on April 11, the Capitol (later Park Theater) on Washington Avenue in West Racine on May 30, and the 1,258-seat Rialto — on the same Monument Square block as the Venetian — on Sept. 21.