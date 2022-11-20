‘A more personalized connection’ | Racine County small businesses support each other, have unique offerings

WATERFORD — Holiday tunes like “Little Drummer Boy” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” filled the air as shoppers visited local businesses Saturday afternoon in Downtown Waterford.
The festive atmosphere was felt inside Second Street Stuff where Katherine Obluck wanted to shop at local businesses and help the village thrive.
“If we don’t support it, it’s going to go away,” Obluck, a Waterford resident, said of the chance to shop locally.
Obluck believes local stores can create a sense of camaraderie and community. Second Street Stuff, 107 N. 2nd St., was one of nearly two dozen local businesses hoping to build camaraderie by participating in Waterford’s 25th annual Christmas in the Village.
Scott and Debbie Ratkowski co-own Second Street Stuff. The antique store opened just over a week ago and offers items from about 10 area vendors.
Kelly Klein appreciates the collaboration among Waterford shops.
“The businesses here really work well together,” she said.
Obluck agreed.
“There’s no competition,” Obluck said. “That’s what we need in this world.”
Kelly Klein said customers are more likely to receive personal service at local stores. She also noted that small businesses often give back to the community with donations and fundraisers.
“The local stores are going to be the places where people know your name and they know what you like and they can make personal recommendations,” Kelly Klein said. “It’s just a more personalized connection that you’re never going to get online or with Amazon.”
That personal connection could take many forms. Scott Ratkowski with Second Street Stuff half-jokingly said he might do “a little happy dance” after a sale, which is unlikely to happen at a big box retailer.
