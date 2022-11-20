 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘A more personalized connection’ | Racine County small businesses support each other, have unique offerings

Kelly and Steve Klein

Co-owners Kelly Klein, right, and Steve Klein assist a customer Saturday at Reads by the River, 102 E. Main St., in Waterford. Kelly Klein said customers are more likely to receive personal service at local stores.

 RYAN PATTERSON

WATERFORD — Holiday tunes like “Little Drummer Boy” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” filled the air as shoppers visited local businesses Saturday afternoon in Downtown Waterford.

The festive atmosphere was felt inside Second Street Stuff where Katherine Obluck wanted to shop at local businesses and help the village thrive.

“If we don’t support it, it’s going to go away,” Obluck, a Waterford resident, said of the chance to shop locally.

Obluck believes local stores can create a sense of camaraderie and community. Second Street Stuff, 107 N. 2nd St., was one of nearly two dozen local businesses hoping to build camaraderie by participating in Waterford’s 25th annual Christmas in the Village.

Scott and Debbie Ratkowski co-own Second Street Stuff. The antique store opened just over a week ago and offers items from about 10 area vendors.

“I want to get away from the big box retailer thing and give somebody at least a different option to look at something maybe you can’t find at Walmart,” Scott Ratkowski said.

Debbie Ratkowski assists a customer

Debbie Ratkowski, Second Street Stuff co-owner, right, assists customer Katherine Obluck Saturday in the store located at 107 N. 2nd St., Waterford. Obluck believes local stores can create a sense of camaraderie and community. Second Street Stuff was one of nearly two dozen local businesses hoping to do so by participating in Waterford’s 25th annual Christmas in the Village.

Scott said local businesses offer customers the chance to personally handle an item before buying it, giving the example of a glass vase in the store.

“You can come here, you can look at it and hold it in your hand, see how the light shimmers off it,” he said.

Tammey and Tammy

Tammey Stray, left, and Tammy Bahr shop Saturday at the Waterford Unique Antique Market, 209 N. Milwaukee St. Bahr and Stray want to buy local to help keep area stores in business.

That tactile sensation is exactly what Tammy Bahr enjoys about local businesses.

“Some things are easy enough to buy online,” Bahr said. “Other things, I want to see it. I want to touch it. I want to feel it.”

Bahr and Tammey Stray, Mount Pleasant residents, were shopping at Waterford Unique Antique Market, 209 N. Milwaukee St. on Saturday, where they go several times per year.

Bahr and Stray want to buy local to help keep area stores in business.

“If we didn’t come here, this wouldn’t be here and then we wouldn’t have a place to go,” Stray said.

Kelly Klein agreed.

“If you want these kind of places to stay around, it’s really important to support them and think local when you’re doing your Christmas shopping,” Klein said.

Kelly and Steve Klein co-own Reads by the River Books and Gifts, 102 E. Main St. Saturday was the store's one-year anniversary.

Reads by the River

Co-owners Steve Klein, left, and Kelly Klein assist a customer Saturday at Reads by the River, 102 E. Main St., in Waterford. Kelly Klein noted that small businesses often give back to the community with donations and fundraisers.

Kelly Klein appreciates the collaboration among Waterford shops.

“The businesses here really work well together,” she said.

Obluck agreed.

“There’s no competition,” Obluck said. “That’s what we need in this world.”

Kelly Klein said customers are more likely to receive personal service at local stores. She also noted that small businesses often give back to the community with donations and fundraisers.

“The local stores are going to be the places where people know your name and they know what you like and they can make personal recommendations,” Kelly Klein said. “It’s just a more personalized connection that you’re never going to get online or with Amazon.”

That personal connection could take many forms. Scott Ratkowski with Second Street Stuff half-jokingly said he might do “a little happy dance” after a sale, which is unlikely to happen at a big box retailer.

Reporter

Ryan Patterson joined The Journal Times in May 2022 as an education and general assignment reporter. He previously worked at newspapers in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

