MOUNT PLEASANT — A couple months after Mitchell Thomas hit the road with Blacktop Barbershop, his mobile barbershop that opened in January in Kenosha, he visited the Shalom Center, where he gave more than a dozen haircuts for free.

The Shalom Center is a nonprofit organization in Kenosha providing housing, food, guidance and support to those in need.

Since then, Thomas has made trips back to the Shalom Center, and shared that one of the men he’d given a haircut to in the past began paying him for his service. The man had gotten a full-time job and a house, and wanted to thank Thomas.

“It’s bigger than just cutting hair to me — barbering is kind of a calling,” Thomas said. “We have an opportunity to impact people, other than just make them feel good and look good. We try to keep them positive and motivated.”

And Thomas will have another place to do that. He opened his brick-and-mortar inside Sola Salon Studios in late July at 13200 Globe Drive in Mount Pleasant, just southeast of where Highway 20 passes underneath Interstate 94/41, about 3.5 miles north of the Racine County-Kenosha County border.

A new spot

Those in Kenosha and surrounding areas shouldn’t worry, however — Thomas assured he would still be running the barbershop on the bus a few days of the week and making stops where it all started.

Thomas said he plans on hosting back-to-school haircuts in the coming weeks in the Kenosha area, and in the future would like to bring something similar to Racine County.

The brick-and-mortar spot in Mount Pleasant is simply a “home base” for Thomas. When the winter months hit again and he sees those bad weather days, it’ll be difficult to drive the bus, so the spot will be a welcome alternative to keep the business going.

“But even this past week, the bus has been getting its AC fixed,” Thomas noted. “So it’s been clutch to have this because it takes a while to get that fixed.”

Thomas opened the barbershop out of a former bus during COVID-19 to bring haircuts all over Kenosha. His vision was to start with a mobile barbershop, he said, and eventually expand to a brick-and-mortar. He made the move in a little over half a year.

Another upside to the new spot is there’s enough space for two chairs, versus the single chair Thomas has in the bus. It makes room for another barber to join the shop.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And that other barber is Quintin “Q” Bluitt.

More information For more information on Blacktop Barbershop, like where the bus is stopping next and when Mitchell Thomas and Quintin "Q" Bluitt will be in Mount Pleasant, visit www.facebook.com/blacktopbarber. The barbershop's brick-and-mortar location is at 13200 Globe Drive, just off I-94, in Sola Salon Studios.

Paving the way

Bluitt, 20, and Thomas, turning 28, met a couple of years ago working at another barbershop. They got along well at that former barbershop and Thomas invited Bluitt to be the second barber for his own shop.

In the short time they’ve been working together, they’ve already built a solid mentorship.

“He’s super good at cutting already, and all you gotta do is just have his back and watch out for him,” Thomas said. “I kinda look at him like a little bro in the barber aspect.”

Bluitt said he couldn’t quite word the kind of dynamic he had with Thomas; “It’s just something that I need.”

“(Mitch) just helps me keep it all on track. If I fall off, he’s like, ‘Come on, bro,’” Bluitt, who graduated from Harborside Academy in Kenosha but is originally from Racine, said. “It’s been good to have a mentor to help me.”

Thomas, a 2012 graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha, has about seven years of experience in cutting hair. He didn’t have a mentor when he was first learning how to cut hair, but that absence inspired him to be there for someone else.

“If you don’t mentor, if you don’t have something to give as a teacher, then what’s the point of them working with you?” Thomas said.

He continued, “It’s hard to be a leader and a mentor, but I just try to lead by example, and help them save some time in their careers and help them go through some of the struggles I had to go through.”

Though Bluitt and Thomas have only been cutting hair in their brick-and-mortar for a couple of weeks, Bluitt said the new spot “feels like home.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.