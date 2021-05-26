 Skip to main content
A mixed-bag outlook: During State of the County address, Delagrave lays out hope and problems
STATE OF THE COUNTY

A mixed-bag outlook: During State of the County address, Delagrave lays out hope and problems

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave presented his 2021 State of the County address on Tuesday. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave’s annual State of the County address on Tuesday was something of a mixed bag.

On the upside, permits for single-family houses showed an increase of 27% compared to this time last year and, despite the pandemic, Racine County benefitted from $91.7 million in private capital investment in 2020, he said.

However, it is also true that the county’s operational expenses are increasing, with special reference to health insurance.

The COVID fallout continues, with stretched resources in mental health, the jail, and other county facilities.

Vaccines first

Delagrave delivered the annual State of the County address to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, Delagrave promoted the importance of being vaccinated, and the potential that life for Racine County may see some resemblance of normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But while we have many reasons to feel optimistic, we also must be realistic about the difficult path to recovery and the tough challenges that remain for our county,” Delagrave said.

He added, “All of us in this room and joining virtually have a lot of work ahead to build the vibrant, inclusive, and safe Racine County we all want to see.”

Financial state

While it might seem early to be talking about the 2022 budget, discussions are underway about the county’s future financial needs.

County supervisors and department heads met earlier in the year and discussed the county’s financial outlook, including short and long-term goals, Delagrave said. The reality is that the county took a financial hit due to the pandemic, with mental health, the jail and other areas placing an increased demand on resources.

Costs are up in other areas, including: health insurance, cybersecurity, public safety, and employee attraction and retention.

“The cold reality is that even with the one-time federal stimulus allocation we expect to receive, our needs at county facilities and infrastructure alone are three times that amount,” Delagrave said.

The county’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act is almost $39 million.

The $1.9 trillion ARPA is Biden’s signature legislation, intended to aid communities and families impacted by COVID-19 fallout.

The county and all 17 municipalities will divvy up approximately $100 million, with nearly half of it expected to go to the City of Racine.

Prior to Tuesday’s speech, Delagrave said there will be discussions with stakeholders in advance of the county spending the ARPA fund. The stakeholders include those from the business community, non-profits, faith-based entities, and the technical college.

He added there would ultimately be a “clear plan the community could look at and take a look at our priorities.”

Expect partnerships

Delagrave said the way to stretch those federal stimulus dollars is by working with partners.

“In the weeks and months ahead, we will convene County Board supervisors, business leaders and community stakeholders to discuss how the county can leverage our stimulus funding and make the biggest impact in our communities,” Delagrave said.

As one example of a successful partnership, he noted the county worked in partnership with Gateway Technical College and Styberg Engineering to secure $300,000 toward hiring and training residents from underserved populations.

People projects

Delagrave took a moment to highlight the programs moving toward a more inclusive Racine County.

“More than ever, both the private and public sector must take an inclusive view and engage everyone in our county,” he said. “We need to make sure that traditionally underserved populations have the tools and resources they need to be successful.

“It’s not just the right thing to do — we simply can’t afford not to.”

As part of that effort, the county hired the Rev. Melvin Hargrove, who serves as the Community Impact and Diversity Coordinator, along with two part-time specialists to work with the unemployed and under-employed in underserved communities.

Half of the $67,500 for the two part-time specialists is covered by a grant, and 75% of the $79,000 for Hargrove is paid for through a workforce grant.

Delagrave also promoted the STARTS Now initiative, which “has enrolled more than 114 people to work with success coaches, develop a career plan and move toward family-sustaining employment.”

Youth employment was also on Delagrave’s list of successful county programs, including the Youth Summer Jobs program, which has 15 companies funding the approximately $60,000 for the 30 young people in the program.

The program gives priority to youths of color and those in youth justice diversion, he said.

Delagrave said the program pays the wages of the young person while a local business employs the individual to teach job skills.

Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

More inside

Location for Racine County's new juvenile center not set in stone, could be moved out of the city. Local, Page B1.

