A mission trip close to home: Students volunteer, nurturing community at garden on Racine St.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mission trips don’t need to go to far-off places. Volunteers can do good near home, too.
Even as COVID-19 persists, local middle school and high school students continue to spend their summer volunteering in their community, while taking safety precautions. On Monday, students and adult volunteers gathered at Zoe Garden of Life, located on the corner of 21st and Racine streets near the Racine-Mount Pleasant border, to pull out weeds and participate in other garden maintenance activities.
“A lot of churches will do a traveling mission trip in the summer, but because of COVID, we wanted to do something safer,” said Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church Pastor Krista Zimmerman. “We thought: Why not serve our local community?”
The volunteer efforts are part of a week-long local mission trip in collaboration with four churches in Racine and Kenosha: Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church and Spirit Alive Lutheran Church.
The local mission trip began on Sunday and will last until Thursday. Students are dropped off at a different volunteer location each day, lasting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With 25 students participating, the students engage in a local volunteer effort in the mornings and participate in community-building activities in the afternoons, such as bowling.
Zoe Garden bringing life to the community
Reggie Hewing has been working as the gardening manager at Zoe Garden of Life for roughly six years, where he helped build it, along with other community members.
The garden grows an array of crops including collard greens, tomatoes, squash, bell peppers, cucumbers and strawberries.
“I like to be over here because it’s quiet, it helps me relax and get along with all the people in my community,” said Hewing.
The Zoe Garden of Life was built to relieve the area’s status as a food desert, by providing residents access to fresh produce and serve as a community gathering space.
Parts of Mount Pleasant have been designated as a food desert area since 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, meaning that access to affordable, healthy food is limited to many residents.
The USDA defines a food desert as “a substantial number or share of residents with low levels of access to retail outlets selling healthy and affordable foods,” according to its website.
The garden was a collaborative partnership between the Racine Urban Garden Network, Zoe Outreach Ministries and SC Johnson.
Hewing has been proud to see how the garden has grown over the years, especially with the children in the community.
He mentioned that he wanted to help see children stray away from “the bad crew.” Inviting them to the garden to build community and teach them how to plant flowers and vegetables helps keep those “bad” influences away.”
“The more that I stay here, the more people come here and come closer to learn about the garden,” said Hewing.
Zoe Garden of Life is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Sundays.
Beyond the garden
The four churches have been working together to plan this local mission trip since the beginning of January.
For Pastor Zimmerman, the church usually hosts mission trips all around the country, from New York and Missouri to Houston, Texas.
She states that she’s helped pick out weeds at plenty of other community gardens on these trips.
“Weeding is so satisfying because you see the difference you can make,” she said. “One person can’t make much of a difference in picking weeds, but a group can really clean out the weeds in a garden in a few hours.”
However, her favorite community garden she’s worked on has been Zoe Garden of Life, due to its locality and Hewing.
“Reggie is a great guy who has a clear passion and pride for his community,” said Pastor Zimmerman. “He has a real dedication for this garden and it’s all informed by his faith in Christ.”
For student volunteers like Cora Ficklen and Mason Santalucia, they enjoy seeing the impact the garden has on the community.
“It’s the cheaper way to receive resources, to get access to food,” said Ficklen. It’s all about our community.”