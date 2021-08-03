A mission trip close to home: Students volunteer, nurturing community at garden on Racine St.

The garden was a collaborative partnership between the Racine Urban Garden Network, Zoe Outreach Ministries and SC Johnson.

Hewing has been proud to see how the garden has grown over the years, especially with the children in the community.

He mentioned that he wanted to help see children stray away from “the bad crew.” Inviting them to the garden to build community and teach them how to plant flowers and vegetables helps keep those “bad” influences away.”

“The more that I stay here, the more people come here and come closer to learn about the garden,” said Hewing.

Zoe Garden of Life is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Sundays.

Beyond the garden

The four churches have been working together to plan this local mission trip since the beginning of January.

For Pastor Zimmerman, the church usually hosts mission trips all around the country, from New York and Missouri to Houston, Texas.

She states that she’s helped pick out weeds at plenty of other community gardens on these trips.