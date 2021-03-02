A milestone reached: Half of Racine County's 65 and older population has received at least 1 vaccine dose

Half of Racine County’s 65-and-older population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, a significant local milestone in the nation’s largest vaccination effort since polio.
More than 10% of Racine County’s 35-64 population has also received one dose, with 14.3% of the total population having started the vaccination process.
That’s still slightly behind the statewide average, but ahead of neighboring Milwaukee and Walworth counties.
As of Tuesday, 928,958 people, or 16% of the state population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 505,123, or 8.7% had been fully vaccinated. Among adults 65 and over, 55.4% statewide have had at least one shot.
Wisconsin is ranked third in the nation by percentage of administered vaccines that have been administered, according to federal data on Tuesday.
Pick ‘n Save picked to get more doses
Some Kroger pharmacies in Wisconsin, which include Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save locations, will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine through a federal program this week, joining Walgreens pharmacies in providing shots to people who are eligible, state officials said.
Kroger, which has 67 pharmacies at 106 stores in Wisconsin, will get 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the state through the federal program for the first week, according to the state health department. That’s on top of 1,552 doses the pharmacies are getting from the state.
Kroger spokesman James Hyland said he didn’t know which pharmacies would get the additional doses.
Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website or call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment. Some 178 Walgreens stores in the state are providing shots; registration is available online or at 1-800-925-4733.
Still waiting
Becoming eligible on Monday, but prioritized after teachers and child care workers, are: people in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities; workers in public transit, all parts of the food industry and some other sectors; other essential health care workers; and residents in congregate living settings, including group homes, prisons and jails.
Julie Willems Van Dijk of DHS said eligibility for other groups, such as people under 65 with chronic diseases, will be announced “very soon.”
Wisconsin broke from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations by giving teachers access ahead of those with chronic conditions.
Vaccine website stalled again
A state registry for vaccinations, initially scheduled to start Monday, has had some glitches but should be available later this week, Willems Van Dijk said.
The statewide registry, which some local health departments are testing, uses Microsoft software. It will let people who are eligible for vaccination schedule shots and others get on a waiting list. Some components haven’t functioned as expected, and the state is trying to make sure people already on waiting lists are properly imported into the system, Willems Van Dijk said.
“Quality trumped speed in this one,” she said, adding parts of the registry might be available before Friday.
Reporting from Adam Rogan of The Journal Times, David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers and Scott Bauer of the Associated Press contributed to this story.