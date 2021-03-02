A milestone reached: Half of Racine County's 65 and older population has received at least 1 vaccine dose

Kroger, which has 67 pharmacies at 106 stores in Wisconsin, will get 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the state through the federal program for the first week, according to the state health department. That’s on top of 1,552 doses the pharmacies are getting from the state.

Kroger spokesman James Hyland said he didn’t know which pharmacies would get the additional doses.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website or call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment. Some 178 Walgreens stores in the state are providing shots; registration is available online or at 1-800-925-4733.

Still waiting

Becoming eligible on Monday, but prioritized after teachers and child care workers, are: people in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities; workers in public transit, all parts of the food industry and some other sectors; other essential health care workers; and residents in congregate living settings, including group homes, prisons and jails.

Julie Willems Van Dijk of DHS said eligibility for other groups, such as people under 65 with chronic diseases, will be announced “very soon.”