A 'Major mistake' | Applicant for RUSD Board was convicted of misdemeanor theft two months ago

In two different incidents, Thompkins took home $600 scooters after paying $35 for one of them and $43 for the other. He also paid $15 for a $260 Christmas tree.

When an investigator with the Racine Police Department contacted Thompkins about the thefts, Thompkins did not dispute that the thefts took place.

According to the criminal complaint, Thompkins agreed to help law enforcement recover the stolen items.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still eligible

The board conducted background checks on the applicants to the District 3 seat to determine that they lived within the district and had never been convicted of a felony, which would make them ineligible to become a board member — neither Thompkins nor the other applicant, Dulce Cervantes Contreras, has any felony on their record.

However, Board President Brian O’Connell said he did not know about Thompkins’ recent theft conviction until a member of the public contacted him about it.

As of early Monday afternoon, O’Connell had called Thompkins to get more information about the incident, but said he had not heard back. O’Connell said at that point he was not apprised of all the details of the incident so he wasn’t sure if the conviction would impact the board’s decision.