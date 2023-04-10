Julie Anderson was at her job, in the office, every day. She had early mornings and late nights. She sometimes worked 12-14 hour shifts and didn’t sleep at night. And somehow she still loved it.

Anderson led the county Public Works and Development Services Department for the past 10 years and worked in various other county positions two decades before that.

But five years ago, she got some news that made her slow down: an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis.

“It gave me a completely different perspective. It told me there’s other things to life besides work,” she said. “That’s a pretty expensive wake up call to realize you need to slow down.”

Anderson, 55, retired March 10 after 32 years with Racine County.

“I gave Racine County 100% effort,” she said. “That eventually took a toll.”

But she still called her career “wildly successful” and was ready to retire.

“It was a long career. It was basically a whole generation,” the Oak Creek resident said.

Kim Parsons, administrative assistant for Racine County Public Works and Development Services for the last three years, has worked with the county for more than 30 years and interacted with Anderson over time.

While Parsons was sad to hear Anderson was retiring, Parsons said she was happy for her.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Julie, a very knowledgeable and reliable professional,” Parsons said. “She is a highly motivated individual who has been a loyal, dedicated employee of Racine County for the past 32 years.”

High points

Having grown up in Hales Corners in Milwaukee County, Anderson started working in Racine as a fresh face.

“I knew nothing about Racine County except O&H and Kringle,” she said.

Anderson began with the county in an entry level permit position with the Racine County Planning and Zoning Department in 1991. She worked at Ives Grove when she was 22 and a full-time graduate student.

She worked her way up to a senior planner position within the department, then got a job as the Planning and Zoning director in 2003. At this time, she also picked up the role of land information officer.

The Planning and Zoning Department underwent a name change and combined with the Public Works Department in 2012, and Anderson settled into her position as Public Works and Development Services Department director.

Anderson was the one who named the Development Services Department. She said she wanted something new and fresh, and it was a better way to capture what the department did.

“I learned a lot in 32 years,” she said. “I covered every corner.”

Anderson worked under five county executives. She noted she was honored they trusted her to do the high level management jobs that were never before handled by a woman.

She not only was in charge of storm response and road construction, but also led planning and development, and economic development.

A special highlight was when Anderson was appointed and served a term from 2015-21 with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board. She was involved in everything from real estate developments to flood management, highway projects to severe weather spotting, incident command systems to comprehensive planning and transportation.

“Her knowledge base of our region is unbelievable,” said Jean Jacobson, chairman of the Town of Norway. “She’s such a resource.”

Jacobson worked with Anderson the whole time she was with the county, including when Jacobson was a County Board supervisor, County Board chairman, county executive and now town chairman.

Taking the job seriously

Anderson said she’s most proud of the fact she never had to deliver any serious or bad news about any of her employees the past 10 years.

The motto was always “safety first,” and during her tenure, no employees were injured or killed while working.

Although funnily enough, Anderson is an avid photographer and was known to stand outside observing incoming severe weather with her camera instead of taking shelter at the office.

The office was where Anderson often lived. She was in the office every day, including during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I always felt like I needed to be in the office and present for my employees because that’s the way you set the tone as a role model,” she said. “You can’t just be out of the office at all times. I took the title very seriously.”

Anderson met with the media sometimes as early as 4 a.m. or on weekends and holidays. She stayed until the end of committee meetings, sometimes as late as 11 p.m., and went back to work the next morning at 8 a.m.

She was out for four weeks of medical leave for her cancer treatment, but was back in the office right after. She is currently cancer-free.

“I didn’t really miss a beat,” she said. “I wasn’t going to let that bog me down, but it changed my perspective on how things were important and other things weren’t important.”

A mentor

Brian Jensen, Development Services Superintendent for Racine County, worked with Anderson at Racine County Development Services for the last 30 years.

“The job is not an 8-hour day, it entails a lot of long days and nights and she conducted herself with upmost professionalism,” Jensen said. “Her vast knowledge and expertise will be greatly missed.”

Jensen noted her retirement is “well-deserved.” He called Anderson professional, honest, intelligent, composed and fair.

“She would always be available for all her staff,” he said. “Julie valued and supported her staff.”

Jacobson called the former Public Works and Development Services director a mentor to her in many ways.

“She had a very common sense approach on very difficult issues,” Jacobson said. “I learned a lot from how she presented the issues. In government, I believe we all learn from each other on how to work with the public, and she taught me a lot.”

Jacobson noted Anderson had great ideas on neighborhoods development issues. They often worked together on subdivision projects, and Anderson taught Jacobson how to do them correctly. Jacobson also recognized Anderson’s job was a lot on her plate.

“How can you do it?” Jacobson said, emphasizing Anderson’s long shifts raising two successful daughters. Anderson is also now a grandmother.

“Retirement is going to have its ups and downs, also but she’s got a great family to move forward with,” Jacobson said.

Retirement

After her cancer diagnosis, Anderson has worked to focus more on her health, self-care and spend more time with her family in the last five years.

She completed a sprint triathlon last year with a local cancer survivors program, Aurora Team Phoenix.

In retirement, she hopes to volunteer in organizations in the community that she never got a chance to volunteer with before, such as Aurora Team Phoenix.

“Those are things that I can do that are very self-fulfilling,” she said. “This is my chance to pay it forward and not be worried about work or responsibilities.”

She also plans to spend more time pursuing other interests such as landscape photography.

“I have to go and enjoy life, because tomorrow’s not guaranteed,” Anderson said. “I want to leave while I’m in great health. I’m at the height of my career. It’s a good time for me and my family.”

In her first month of retirement, Anderson said the strangest part has been not carrying a county cellphone or computer. She doesn’t have to worry about submitting her department’s budget before deadline or when her phone’s going to ring with the next storm emergency.

“I’ve lived a great story,” Anderson said. “I hope to continue living many great years ahead and enjoying my free time. It’s been quite a run and I’m very honored to be able to have the opportunity to do that work.”

