A lover of puzzles with a catchphrase: Racine County 5th grade teacher remembered

Linda Hyde, Peterson’s sister, was among the family members in attendance of the celebration.

“We’re amazed by the school’s support,” Hyde said, looking out at the hundreds of community members in the gymnasium. “We’re just thankful that she was able to touch all these lives.”

Weiss, who had known Peterson since they first started working at Raymond in 2002, said he couldn’t pinpoint a favorite memory he had with Peterson.

“It was everything that she did for the school,” Weiss said. “She left a big hole, and it’s gonna be tough to fill.”

Peterson’s involvement

According to a news release from the school, Peterson also attended Raymond Elementary and graduated from her class as valedictorian.

“The death of Miss Peterson hit the school student body, staff and entire community especially hard,” the release said.

Peterson would be at students’ performances and competitions; when they left her classroom, she would be present at college and life events such as weddings, the release said.