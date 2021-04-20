A lover of puzzles with a catchphrase: Racine County 5th grade teacher remembered

RAYMOND — “Everything connects.”
It was a phrase that Jill Peterson, a fifth-grade teacher at Raymond Elementary School who died April 7, was known for among the school and community members.
The words — and symbols, like puzzle pieces and Scrabble boards — were scattered about the hallways during Peterson’s Celebration of Life, a gathering of students, teachers, family, friends and other community members Sunday afternoon at the school.
“It was her biggest saying,” said Andy Weiss, a teacher at Raymond and a close friend of Peterson’s. “It was how she thought and wanted her students to think in the classroom.”
Attendees were invited to walk through Raymond’s hallways, which were decorated with art and messages in dedication to Peterson. A tribute video curated by the school played in several televisions throughout the hallways.
The finale of the Celebration of Life was in the gymnasium, where different tables showcased activities Peterson was involved in. In the center was a display of flowers and photos of Peterson, where former and current students were invited to contribute flowers to vases.
Linda Hyde, Peterson’s sister, was among the family members in attendance of the celebration.
“We’re amazed by the school’s support,” Hyde said, looking out at the hundreds of community members in the gymnasium. “We’re just thankful that she was able to touch all these lives.”
Weiss, who had known Peterson since they first started working at Raymond in 2002, said he couldn’t pinpoint a favorite memory he had with Peterson.
“It was everything that she did for the school,” Weiss said. “She left a big hole, and it’s gonna be tough to fill.”
Peterson’s involvement
According to a news release from the school, Peterson also attended Raymond Elementary and graduated from her class as valedictorian.
“The death of Miss Peterson hit the school student body, staff and entire community especially hard,” the release said.
Peterson would be at students’ performances and competitions; when they left her classroom, she would be present at college and life events such as weddings, the release said.
The Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest, which Peterson was actively involved in with Raymond students, currently has a memorial of Peterson on its website. “We are glad to have crossed paths with Jill and honored to have assisted in her efforts to encourage creativity and support literacy at her school,” the memorial from PBS said.
Peterson was also involved in the Union Grove Library Board, served as Racine County Fair Open Class Photography Superintendent and was on many committees at North Cape Lutheran Church, where she was recognized as the first woman to serve as president.
Peterson was a member of Racine County 4-H, Union Grove High School’s tennis team and a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“As a teacher, Jill sat in a dunk tank, had a pie in her face and caught a large fish to satisfy student incentive challenges,” the press release said.
Celebration will continue
Mitzi Cozad, communications director at Raymond, said the Celebration of Life wasn’t just for students and staff members at the school; all of the community was invited.
“(Jill was) huge in the community,” Cozad said. “It was hard not to put something together. She was so involved in so many things.”
Cozad added: “I don’t think she realized just how loved she was.”
Staff at the school are planning to dedicate an outside classroom to Peterson, Cozad said. For more information on how to help, Cozad said to visit the school’s website.
“It won’t stop today,” Cozad said of how the school will continue to honor Peterson.