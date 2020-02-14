A love story for the ages: Racine family's tale started with a dollar bill during WWII

RACINE — James Shroat of Waterford likes frequently telling the story of how his existence relies on a dollar bill.
This dollar bill, from the 1940s, is brought up in conversation when customers of Shroat's Carpet Cleaning Systems ask how he got into the business in the first place.
“It’s a story that makes everybody happy,” James Shroat said, telling the story in the days leading up to Valentine's Day. “Every time I tell somebody this story, I don’t care who it is, they light up.”
The story
His mother Lucille Buse was born in Racine to a long family legacy of Racine residents, dating back to years before the Civil War.
During World War II, James Shroat's father Jim was in the Navy on the USS Bunker Hill and stationed in Boston.
Jim, originally from St. Louis, wrote “Jim Shroat, USS Bunker Hill” on a dollar bill while playing poker. He cashed in the dollar, his last one, for chips. The dollar made its way to Racine and James’s grandmother Elizabeth Buse got it in change at the grocery store. James estimated that was in 1944.
Elizabeth Buse let her three daughters know of the name on the dollar bill. The three fought over who could write a letter to Jim, and Elizabeth Buse ultimately let her oldest daughter Lucille write, who was only two years younger than Jim.
As the story goes, Lucille sent the dollar bill back to Jim along with the letter. The envelope had no address, just what was written on the dollar bill.
She got a letter back. And another. And another. They were pen pals all throughout the war.
While James and his sister Linda Fell of Delavan have no idea what was actually written in the letters, or if they ever sent photographs of themselves to each other, they did know that Lucille kept writing Jim because she was impressed by his nice handwriting. That helped her fall in love with him.
“My dad had beautiful penmanship. He only got a sixth grade education, but he could write,” James said.
When Jim came back from the war, he proposed to Lucille the same day they met. They got married on April 6, 1946, and eventually had six children.
Jim had an apprenticeship in the carpet business following the war and started his own business after, Jim’s Karpet Korner in Racine, which had been located on the corner of Kinzie Avenue and Arthur Avenue.
“Now we’re all in the carpet business,” James said. “I’m in the carpet business. My siblings are, my son is, my nephews, my nieces.”
Every year on the couple’s wedding anniversary, Elizabeth Buse gave them a dollar as a gift as a nod at the way they met.
Unfortunately both parents have since died, Lucille in 1977 and Jim in 1998 but the family keeps their story alive.
Fell has her own children, grandchildren and recently a great-grandchild. She shares her parents' story with her 17 grandchildren who like hearing the story. “I think it’s a very romantic story, like something you would see in the movies,” she said.
Even so, Fell said the couple wasn’t always romantic. They were just like everyone else with their ups and downs, which were difficult at times, but they loved each other, she said. She recalls her mother saying that she couldn’t picture marrying anyone else.
Fell considers herself a woman of faith and said her parents meeting was all according to God’s plan of making a family. It’s a blessing to have all these generations as a result of the dollar bill, she said.
“We view it in the light of God’s sovereignty,” James said. “That’s the most important thing.”
James Shroat, son of Jim and Lucille Shroat