A love story for the ages: Racine family's tale started with a dollar bill during WWII

As the story goes, Lucille sent the dollar bill back to Jim along with the letter. The envelope had no address, just what was written on the dollar bill.

She got a letter back. And another. And another. They were pen pals all throughout the war.

While James and his sister Linda Fell of Delavan have no idea what was actually written in the letters, or if they ever sent photographs of themselves to each other, they did know that Lucille kept writing Jim because she was impressed by his nice handwriting. That helped her fall in love with him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“My dad had beautiful penmanship. He only got a sixth grade education, but he could write,” James said.

When Jim came back from the war, he proposed to Lucille the same day they met. They got married on April 6, 1946, and eventually had six children.

Jim had an apprenticeship in the carpet business following the war and started his own business after, Jim’s Karpet Korner in Racine, which had been located on the corner of Kinzie Avenue and Arthur Avenue.

“Now we’re all in the carpet business,” James said. “I’m in the carpet business. My siblings are, my son is, my nephews, my nieces.”