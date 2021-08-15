A love for vocabulary turned into a vocation: Nick Ramsey is the emcee for Racine

RACINE — Everything you need to know about Nick Ramsey’s life will be written in his notebooks.
“I have a million notebooks,” said Ramsey. “I always tell people to find my notebooks when I die because I have a lot of to-do lists, shows I’ve performed, shows I’ve organized and hosted, how to organize your own shows, contacts across the nation and other random thoughts.”
Nick Ramsey, 38, is a name heard all around Racine‘s lively arts and culture scene.
He’s a poet, an emcee, an event promoter and organizer. He’s a co-founder of Family Power Music, an entertainment company; a board member of Art Root, a collaborative arts collective; a chair member for the annual Origins of Hip-Hop event; and lead vocalist for his band, Nick Ramsey & The Family.
Contrarily, Ramsey doesn’t want to be defined by what he does. He describes himself as “a person that doesn’t like labels.”
A love for vocabulary
Ramsey, born and raised in Racine, found his love for vocabulary and reading when he attended Gifford Elementary School, participating in spelling bees, spending his free time in the library and learning to appreciate poetry.
“We had a lot of community members that would come into our school and share their knowledge,” said Ramsey. “They would come in and visit teachers and give us an early exposure to poetry and other forms of literature.”
By the time Ramsey went to Case High School, his appreciation for vocabulary reached new heights.
“Mr. Van Lone, who was a government teacher, would make each student go around in a snake pattern and every day would give you an opportunity to stump him with a new word,” said Ramsey. “This dude had a monstrous vocabulary, and it really emphasized how to use and appreciate words.”
Ramsey connected his knowledge of vocabulary with his respect for hip-hop by starting to freestyle — i.e., improvisational rap. An older cousin and mutual friends took Ramsey under their wings and introduced him to cyphers, group freestyle sessions, to showcase his talent. These gatherings allowed Ramsey to transition his freestyling into creating his own songs.
“Going from freestyling to writing songs was a challenge,” he said. “But it was a way to naturally grow, identify song structure and figuring out where to put a hook and chorus.”
He appreciated this time because no one turned him down.
However, instead of pursuing a future in music after high school, he went to college to tackle a different passion.
Ramsey attended Gateway Technical College to obtain his associate’s degree as a physical therapist assistant, then transferred to Carthage College to complete a bachelor’s degree in athletic training.
He went on to work as a physical therapist assistant at Balistreri & Associates Physical Therapy during and after college, and an athletic trainer for the Wisconsin Wolfpack and Racine Threat football teams for a few years.
“My goal was to get my doctorate in physical therapy so I can maybe own my own clinic one day,” said Ramsey. “I still have that ambition and, if I live long enough, I’ll still get that doctorate.”
Hello, Mr. Wayne
To start off the day, Nick Ramsey tries to read and write as an act of self care before he looks at his phone. He’ll spend hours reading a book. On a good day, he will have inspiration to write a new poem after reading a passage. On days he can’t read and write in the morning, he’ll spend time riding his bike or walking around the neighborhood and talk to himself to self-reflect.
“Spending time with nature, you’re constantly thinking about everything,” he said. “I would recommend anybody to go on long walks and talk to yourself. It may look weird walking down the street and people looking at you, but it’s relaxing.”
Ramsey had a moment of self-reflection when he was working 12-hour days at the clinic and then spending his nights performing and hosting open mics, splitting his time between his two passions.
“It was this secret Batman and Bruce Wayne type of thing where (music) was a hidden thing I did at night and then I would do my medical job by day,” he said.
So, Ramsey quit his physical therapy job to pursue his artistic projects full-time. He released his first CD, “Introducing: Nick Ramsey,” in 2011, spent months traveling around the country passing out CDs from coast to coast while continuing to host open mics.
500 shows and counting
In 2010, Ramsey and fellow emcee and spoken word artists J-Scribe and Anthony “Babygzus” Stanza co-founded Family Power Music to build community with local artists nationwide, and provide them mentorship and resources to help promote their work.
J-Scribe, who declined to share his full name, said he was ready to shift his focus away from the scene when open-mic events and venues seemed to be closing left and right around Milwaukee.
“I was about to focus on other things, but it was Nick who encouraged me to keep it going,” he said. “His enthusiasm got me back into running a new open mic.”
FPM has been able to host more than 500 shows since its formation and mentor artists on the songwriting process, booking a show, how to market themselves and, more importantly, how to get paid.
Ramsey has no interest in returning back to physical therapy just yet.
“I’ve built a considerable catalog of stuff I’m proud of,” said Ramsey. “But, I feel like I haven’t explored it completely to the point where I need to jump back into this physical therapy thing.”
Finding a place for the next generation
About 50 years ago, Racine had several teen dance clubs Downtown.
There was The Hullabaloo, The Corner, Boomer’s Beach Bar and other entertainment venues.
Today, there aren’t many all-ages venues for young artists to express themselves and their work anymore.
Ramsey pointed out the irony of meeting up at Main Street Bakery, located at 328 Main St., as it was home to the Nitty Gritty, a popular dance club for teens, in the 1960s and 1970s. Ramsey aims for all the events he hosts to be all-ages events.
One avenue he achieves this through is the annual Thoughts for Food event, a benefit for the Racine County Food Bank. The event is an opportunity for musicians to play at multiple venues across the city in return for the community to have fun and offer donations.
As a Thoughts for Food committee board member, Ramsey recruits young people from schools across the Racine Unified School District to come out and perform.
“I see these kids getting to bring their family and friends to watch them perform on stage in front of a big audience,” he said. “It builds their self-esteem and lets them know they’re not alone.”
And just last month, Antonio Crane, Director of Extended Learning for RUSD, encouraged Ramsey to submit a proposal to teach a literary and performing arts after-school program for middle school students.
Ramsey will test this program at Gilmore Fine Arts school, not only because he attended there, but also believes middle school is the formative years for students trying to figure themselves out.
“I was hesitant to do it because I’m already super busy,” he said. “But, if I could help encourage the youth to be themselves, let them know they have places to go do their art, get paid and supported for it? I want to be the first person to acknowledge them and give them the biggest applause I can.”