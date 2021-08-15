A love for vocabulary turned into a vocation: Nick Ramsey is the emcee for Racine

One avenue he achieves this through is the annual Thoughts for Food event, a benefit for the Racine County Food Bank. The event is an opportunity for musicians to play at multiple venues across the city in return for the community to have fun and offer donations.

As a Thoughts for Food committee board member, Ramsey recruits young people from schools across the Racine Unified School District to come out and perform.

“I see these kids getting to bring their family and friends to watch them perform on stage in front of a big audience,” he said. “It builds their self-esteem and lets them know they’re not alone.”

And just last month, Antonio Crane, Director of Extended Learning for RUSD, encouraged Ramsey to submit a proposal to teach a literary and performing arts after-school program for middle school students.

Ramsey will test this program at Gilmore Fine Arts school, not only because he attended there, but also believes middle school is the formative years for students trying to figure themselves out.