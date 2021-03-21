Some are using the sum of money as sort-of intended: As spending money for “fun” things like shopping, eating out — spending that can be a godsend for retailers and manufacturers that have been hurting throughout the pandemic.

Others are using their checks to pay off bills, in the hopes of keeping their lives stable even while savings accounts have shrunk due to job losses and other side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Journal Times spoke with several locals about how they’re spending their stimulus checks, from catching up on missed car payments to keeping a small-business afloat to keeping a lemon tree alive.

Change of employment

Seth Muller, 29, of Caledonia, is a small business owner whose company, Muller Industries, produces batteries for solar energy storage. He has three young children and a wife who works in health care.

This round of stimulus checks will go towards the Mullers’ mortgage payment and electricity bills; on the latter, he said, they are behind and have already registered for a payment plan.

Muller said his family has felt a deep impact from the coronavirus, starting off with his wife being furloughed from the hospital she worked at while she was pregnant.

“They did offer transferring to COVID departments, but being that she was pregnant, she couldn’t,” Muller said. “Having her other two kids at home, even after she had the baby, it wasn’t a risk she was willing to take.”

The family’s situation got so bad that “we seriously talked about what it would take for us to convert our garage into a small apartment for her to be able to work the COVID department and to be able to quarantine,” Muller said.

Muller had left a well-paying job at a Fortune 500 company in 2019 to dedicate more time to his own business. It meant he was doing something he enjoyed, but also that he would be making significantly less money. When the pandemic struck, it felt like make it or break it.

He told his wife: “If you’re ever ready to tap out, please tell me, because we both know that I could close the business, and go get a job tomorrow, and we don’t have to struggle anymore.”

Thankfully, Muller’s business is doing better as a result of investors, mentors and his own hard work. His family’s doing better in general, but they are no stranger to struggle.

“It’s hard to be poor,” Muller said. “It’s not a joke.”

Of those in the same spot as Muller who have to use their checks to pay bills: “They have to spend their checks on existence. It’s truly heartbreaking,” he said.

Hospital bills hit home

Harley Jupp, 32, a Racine native, said he and his wife are using a portion of their stimulus check to pay off medical bills.

They both contracted COVID-19 and had to take multiple tests. While the COVID tests themselves were free, the urgent care facility they went to was not.

“We’ve taken some of the money in all three (stimulus checks) to put towards paying our bills,” Jupp said of the previous stimulus rollouts along with the new one.

Jupp is able to have a more balanced usage of his stimulus check. Some of the money will go towards repairing the landscaping in his backyard and providing irrigation to his lemon tree.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody’s situation is different,” Jupp said, adding he is thankful he is not in dire need to use the stimulus to maintain living.

“I feel that it is important to have fun in life as well,” Jupp said. “I really understand what it’s like to need to engage in self-care.”

Muller noted that people have the right to spend their checks however they want. He said that the reason “people that make little to no money go and spend their money on things that make them happy, it’s because life is miserable.”

As such, “If you want to spend what little money you get on shoes, expensive TVs, game systems,” Muller continued, “If you can’t find joy in your day to day, you gotta find it somewhere.”

Quote "It's hard to be poor. It's not a joke." Seth Muller, Caledonia small business owner

An ‘easy choice’ in rough times

Freddy Maldonado said it was “an easy choice” on what to spend his $1,400 on.

“I will catch up on my car payment which hasn’t been made in about 4 months,” he said in an email to The Journal Times.

Maldonado said he’s been able to keep working throughout the pandemic, but has had limited hours in temporary jobs, meaning he can’t afford all of the bills that have been piling up.

Of the newest stimulus check, “This will at least help me catch up and have some breathing space.”

No check

There are some individuals who don’t receive stimulus checks at all because they’re ineligible, whether they are being claimed as dependents, make over the required income, or don’t meet any other requirements.

Elizabeth Bilgo’s case, she has not been able to receive the checks due to exceeding the income requirements — but not really, she said.

Bilgo, of West Allis, lost her job in 2019 and had to cash out some of her 401(k) until she got back on her feet. The federal government deemed the “income” from her 401(k) to render her ineligible for stimulus, despite the fact she is making significantly less money now than when she was employed, she said.

“For some people, the stimulus is a bonus,” Bilgo said. “But there’s a segment of us really struggling and aren’t getting any benefits.”

Basing the stimulus checks on 2019 income was a “bad idea,” she said. “We’ve seen people go through things because of the pandemic.”

Bilgo recalled sitting in the parking lot of a veterinary clinic, waiting for results about whether her dog was going live. She said she didn’t know if she would be able to pay for her dog’s treatments.

“It’s important for people to know that not everybody is OK right now,” Bilgo said.

Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.